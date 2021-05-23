Real News 5/23/21
The Christi Reece Group
Local real estate team, The Christi Reece Group, has moved into new offices down on the riverfront. They have joined other area businesses as the first wave of tenants at Riverfront at Las Colonias. Their new office is located on the ground floor of the Bonsai Design Building, the centerpiece of the development that overlooks the Butterfly Lake.
The Christi Reece Group was previously located on Fifth street in downtown Grand Junction. Their new address is 1601 Riverfront Drive, Ste 103, Grand Junction, Colo., 81501.
“Our team has been growing,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “We loved our downtown office, but this new building gives us more space to expand and be a part of the exciting riverfront transformation!”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based real estate team that provides ReFreshing Real Estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, 2% of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!
Heiden Homes, Weichert Realtors
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions in April for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Toni Heiden-Moran had the highest sales dollar volume. Toni, Mary Kruse and Cynthia Castaneda had the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She 43 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Kathy has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Toni Heiden-Moran worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in 2003.
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.
Mary Kruse is a Colorado native who returned to the state after selling a business which she and her husband owned in Arizona. She enjoys traveling and photographing wildlife. In addition to serving as a Realtor, she helps with management duties at Heiden Homes, including management of rental properties for WRHHR Property Management. She is a member of the National Association of Residential Properties Managers.
You can reach Mary at 210-5026 or maryk@heidenhomes.com
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career.
You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
Brandie Volpi has joined Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty as a licensed Colorado real estate agent and property manager. Brandie was raised in western Colorado and returned after spending a few years in property management positions in California.
“The things I like most about living in western Colorado are the variety of seasons that we get here, and each not to an extreme!” said Brandie. “I also like the laid-back nature of the people here, and being near most of my family.”
In San Diego, she oversaw thousands of rental units in several states, and gained a multitude of experiences in corporate property management.
Brandi says she takes a hands-on approach, is persistent, possesses strong negotiating skills and has a broad knowledge of real estate. She enjoys guiding home buyers, sellers and investors through a smooth and well-organized experience. Brandie brings deep knowledge about Mesa County and can leverage available tools to obtain the best results for clients.
To reach Brandie, call 970-773-5467 or e-mail brandietherealtor@gmail.com.
Anthony Heiden and Anthony Fiske have been inducted into the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, earning the designation of Realtors in the state of Colorado. Both were inducted during GJARA’s quarterly luncheon May 6 at Colorado Mesa University.
Anthony Heiden is a Colorado native and became passionate for real estate in his earliest years through growing up with his grandmother, Toni Heiden—a seasoned real estate broker with 43 years of experience in Colorado.
Anthony was born and raised in the Grand Valley and says he understands and appreciates the beauty and uniqueness that this area has to offer. He recognizes and values the trust his clients place in him and is honored to help guide them through their investments in real estate, and strives to exceed their expectations. Anthony takes pride in giving back to his community and serves as a board member of the Grand Valley Task Force—Mental Health (GVTFmh), which focuses on improving the overall mental health of our community. He also volunteers for multiple organizations that include Mutual Aid Partners (MAP), Catholic Outreach, and Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction. In his spare time, Anthony enjoys traveling, hiking and fishing with his dog, Goku, and skiing the magnificent mountains of Colorado.
You can reach Anthony at 970-712-7738 or HeidenRealty@gmail.com
Anthony Fiske has is a western Colorado native and U.S. Army veteran.
Anthony served the United States as an Army Infantryman, with a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
“Through these experiences, I was instilled with the discipline and mindset it takes to be the best I can be, no matter the task,” he says.
Anthony also worked in the oil and gas industry in North Dakota, serving two years on a workover rig and 18 months as a Roustabout.
He previously attended Grand Junction High School.
Anthony enjoys spending time with his wife, Sharray and two daughters, Wendie and Evelynn, making mead (honey wine), playing guitar and hunting.
You can reach Anthony at 970-985-2813 or Anthonymfiske@gmail.com. His Facebook page is www.facebook.com/vetdoesrealestate. His motto is “Steadfast and Loyal, I’ve got your six.”
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty is located in historic downtown Grand Junction, at 735 Rood Avenue. Owner and managing broker Toni Heiden-Moran is celebrating 43 years as a Realtor in Mesa County and 18 years as a managing broker. To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com, or call 970-245-7777.