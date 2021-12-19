Inducts new board members, announces annual awards
The Grand Junction Area Realtor Association (GJARA) inducted new board members and honored agents and members of the community at large during its annual induction banquet in October.
The new GJARA board chair is Tyler Harris, broker associate at Bray Real Estate. He succeeds Amanda Potter, Keller-Williams Realtor, as chair.
Newly elected board members are Ron Sechrist, Bray Real Estate; Thomas Barkoczy, Red Glasses Real Estate; and Jimmy Kleager, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. Rick Reynolds, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Consultant, was elected the Affiliate Director on the board.
Toni Heiden, owner and managing broker for Heiden Homes Realty, was named Realtor of the Year. Toni has served as a licensed Realtor for 43 years, a real estate business owner for 20 years, and has Emeritus status with the National Association of Realtors.
Marjorie Genova was re-elected to serve as the Colorado Association of Realtors Director.
Rookie of the Year is Westin Pease, broker associate at Bray Real Estate.
Affiliate of the year is Lori Carlston-Thompson/ Allstate Insurance.
The Realtor in Action award was presented to Brenda Case of Back to Basics Realty.
The Community Service Award was presented to Mutual Aid Partners.