Heiden Homes Realty recognizes top agents for April, 2022
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions and Toni Heiden had the highest dollar volume in sales in April for Heiden Homes Realty.Kathy has considerable construction and mobile home experience, in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business., She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC. She also owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Toni Heiden is owner/managing broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. Toni has 44 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market, and is the current Realtor of the Year—as recognized by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002. Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is a Past-President and current board member for the club), is a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors and Symphony Guild, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS). Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory. You can reach Toni at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.com
