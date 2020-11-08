Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
recognizes top agents for October, 2020
Toni Heiden-Moran posted the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in sales in October for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Cynthia Castaneda and Kathy Tomkins tied for the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She more than 40 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market. In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
You can reach Toni at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.com
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She is a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career. She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
Kathy Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience, in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC and she’s a licensed mobile home dealer. You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.
To learn about Weichert, Realtors award winning training system for new agents, and a unique open house system, attend a Career Night Tuesday, November 17th at 5:30 PM. RSVP at 970-245-7777.