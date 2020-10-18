Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden-Moran posted the most new listings and the highest dollar sales volume in September for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Toni and Kathy Tomkins tied for the most closings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and the current President), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
Kathy Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience, in addition to her work as a Realtor.She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC and is a licensed mobile home dealer. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Kathy has embraced work since she graduated from high school. She landed an office position at a local insurance company shortly after graduation. She later married Joe Tomkins, who passed away from cancer 21 years later. Kathy spent most of her married life as a housewife, but also worked at a dress shop at Mesa Mall.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
