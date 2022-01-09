Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden recorded the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in December for Heiden Homes Realty..
Toni is owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colo. She was recently honored as Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association for her service as a Realtor and for service to the community. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, and was President for 2020-21. She’s a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40+ years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
You can contact Toni at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.com
Heiden Homes Realty lists and sells residential and commercial properties, and also manages rental properties. To view homes for sale or rent, contact Heiden Homes Realty at 245-7777. View properties at www.HeidenHomes.com
The Christi Reece Group
The Christi Reece Group has a new team concierge; please welcome Bri Hughey to the role!
Bri, short for Brianna, was born and raised in Tulsa, Okla. After working several years in the beauty industry, she moved from her hometown to Grand Junction, Colo. Here she developed a love for the outdoors and for the local community. In her free time she enjoys soaking up the sun while paddleboarding or hiking. She also enjoys photography, cooking, road trips and snuggling with her dachshund, Whennie. Bri recently earned a degree in marketing and mass communications from Colorado Mesa University. She is excited to be a part of the fun and positive CRG team that’s truly making a difference in the community.
“We’re so happy to add Bri to our incredible team,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Bri’s role as team concierge is to not only support our team, but our clients as well. Our commitment to top notch customer service is our highest priority!”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based realtor that provides ReFreshing Real Estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, 2% of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!