Real News
The Christi Reece Group
Grand Junction realtor, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their quarterly Circle Fund. Habitat For Humanity of Mesa County received $17,500, Riverside Educational Center received $3,500 and Grand Rivers Humane Society received $3,500.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, 2% of their earnings are donated to local nonprofits. Nominations for the nonprofits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $188,500 to local nonprofits.
“What a diverse group of organizations we were able to support this quarter!” said team leader, Christi Reece. “From housing for those in need, to educational programs, to helping homeless pets, we really love the breadth of groups we are able to help with our Circle Fund. We are so grateful to our clients for enabling us to make these contributions to our community!”
To learn more about The Circle Fund and the past recipients, visit https://www.christireece.com/thecirclefund/
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
The Shafer Team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is proud to welcome agent Ernie Martin to the team. Ernie brings 18 years of Realtor experience to this highly successful team.
Cornerstone Home Lending
Cornerstone Home Lending is honored to welcome Carri Dixon as one of the newest Area Managers in their Grand Junction, Colorado location. Carri will manage the Western Slope of Colorado along with parts of New Mexico.
With over 30 years in the industry, Carri offers extensive mortgage knowledge to simplify the lending experience for clients and their real estate agents. She enjoys improving the lives of others through service-minded leadership. “I love the satisfaction of a job well done. I enjoy devoting 100% of my time supporting my team to benefit our clients,” says Carri.
Carri has lived in Grand Junction for 41 years. She loves spending time with her family, children, and grandsons. In her free time, you can find her enjoying the great outdoors. Hunting, fishing, and hiking are among her favorite activities.
Founded in 1988 and based in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. is an award-winning mortgage lender with 100+ licensed offices across 40 states. Their dedicated team members are committed to positively transforming lives through home lending.
Heiden Homes
Toni Heiden recorded the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in December for Heiden Homes Realty..
Toni is owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was recently honored as Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association for her service as a Realtor and for service to the community. You can contact Toni at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.com. Heiden Homes Realty lists and sells residential and commercial properties, and also manages rental properties. To view homes for sale or rent, contact Heiden Homes Realty at 245-7777. View properties at www.HeidenHomes.com