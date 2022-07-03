The Christi Reece Group named #2 Large Colorado Real Estate Team ranking from RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals
Grand Junction Realtor, The Christi Reece Group, has been named no. 2 in Colorado for large teams by transaction sides by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. They are also ranked no. 40 nationwide for large teams by transaction sides.
RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand is an annual, national awards ranking presented by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. Designees are recognized as the top 500 teams in the country. RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals recognizes the top 1.49 percent of more than 1.6 million licensed REALTORS® nationwide. The Christi Reece Group appears in both categories.
This honor comes at the same time as The Christi Reece Group’s receipt of the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch award. This award recognizes Colorado’s most innovative, visionary, job-creating, impactful and successful 2nd Stage entrepreneurs, actively growing their business and expanding their network.
“We owe our success to our amazing clients and our incredible team. We can’t thank our clients enough for working with The Christi Reece Group and for putting their trust in us,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “And big kudos to our entire team for all their hard work, integrity and passion!”