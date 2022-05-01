Heiden Homes Realty recognizes top agents for March, 2022
Mike Moran posted the most closed transactions for March at Heiden Homes Realty and Toni Heiden recorded the most new listings for the month.
Mike is a western New York State native who has moved to Mesa County three times—the third time to manage the news department at KKCO-TV and to marry his wife, Toni Heiden, who owns Heiden Homes Realty.
After spending 30 years in the media business, Mike earned a Masters in Business Administration at Colorado Mesa U, then obtained his Colorado Real Estate License—joining his wife in managing and marketing Heiden Homes. Mike is celebrating 10 years as a Realtor.
Mike enjoys volunteering for several community causes, including Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, where he was president in 2004-05. He also advises the Circle K Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University. He serves on the CMU Master’s in Business Administration Alumni Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus #1062. He’s a graduate of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership program and a former event coordinator for Oktoberfest in Grand Junction.
An avid indoors-man when he lived on the east coast, Mike has grown to love the outdoors. He’s climbed 23 “14ers” in Colorado and enjoys bike riding, hiking, skiing, golfing and camping.
You can reach Mike at 270-6162 or mjmoranheiden@yahoo.com
Toni Heiden is owner/managing broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. Toni has 44 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002. She’s also won sales awards for residential sales in Mesa County and has attended numerous seminars and conventions sponsored by the Colorado Association of Realtors.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. She was recently honored as Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is a former President and current board member for the club), is a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
To view properties for sale and for rent, visit www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.
The Christi Reece Group
The Christi Reece Group has two new agents on the team, please welcome REALTORS® Kayli Poe and Melissa Rolbiecki.
Kayli has been in the real estate business for three years. In addition to real estate, Kayli has worked as a personal trainer and was a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters. She has a passion for helping others in her community achieve their real estate goals. She is customer focused and dedicated to achieving results and providing exceptional service to her clients. Always keeping ahead of the curve in the latest real estate technology and tools, she has a growth mindset that focuses on the success of her clients.
Before becoming an agent, Melissa was a preschool teacher here in the Grand Valley for almost 15 years. She made the change to real estate because she had such an amazing experience buying her house and she wants her clients to have the same kind of experience. She strives to make the process as easy as she possibly can, whether that's buying or selling a house. She was born in Grand Junction and is now raising her three children here with her husband. Melissa believes the Grand Valley has so much to offer with its diversity in terrain and loving community and could not see herself living anywhere else!
“We’re so happy to add Kayli and Melissa to our incredible team,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Kayli’s eagerness to serve more clients and her excitement for growth makes us so lucky to have her as an agent. Melissa is just getting started in her real estate career, but she is attacking the role with verve and fitting right in with the fast pace!”