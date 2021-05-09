COLDWELL BANKER DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP U.S. BROKERAGE
REAL Trends 500 Report Places Company among the Highest-Performing Firms in the Nation
Grand Junction, CO (May 3, 2021) - Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is honored to once again be recognized by REAL Trends as one of the top 500 brokerages in the U.S. This marks the 6th consecutive year that Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been included on the REAL Trends 500 list, an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties (CBDP) was recognized in the following categories:
• Among the top Coldwell Banker affiliates represented on the list, CBDP ranked 20 out of 138.
• In a ranking of the 50 firms in the REAL Trends 500 by sides that had the largest increase in closed sales volume between 2019-2020, CBDP ranked 23.
• In a ranking of the 50 firms in the REAL Trends 500 by sides that had the largest percent increase in closed sales volume between 2016-2020, CBDP ranked 29.
• Among the 500 largest brokerages in the U.S. ranked by closed sales volume for 2019, CBDP ranked 263.
• Among the 347 firms that closed at least $1 billion worth of residential real estate in 2020, CBDP ranked 263.
• Among the 500 largest brokerages in the U.S. ranked by closed transaction sides for 2020, CBDP ranked 339.
“With over 106,000 brokerages in the nation, being named one of the largest and fastest growing is a tremendous honor,” said Todd Conklin, Chairman of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “Our agents work incredibly hard to provide exceptional service and help their clients achieve their real estate goals. These rankings reflect that commitment to excellence.”
ABOUT COLDWELL BANKER DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana. The company has been named the 23rd fastest growing real estate company in the nation according to the REAL Trends 500 and is routinely ranked in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, please visit www.cbdistinctive.com.
The Christi Reece Group has expanded their team again! Please welcome Jenn Knepper, REALTOR®, to the Christi Reece Group.
Being a Grand Junction native, Jen’s local knowledge is second to none. Her passion has always been helping people - a perfect fit for a Realtor!
Prior to joining The Christi Reece Group, Jenn was an agent with RE/MAX 4000. Before that, Jenn worked for Mesa County Valley School District 51 for 4 years. She has worked in the insurance industry and at one time was licensed to sell Property and Casualty Insurance. She also has experience in the financial industry, having worked for Alpine Bank for over 7 years.
“We’re so excited to have Jenn join us,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Her knowledge and passion for the Grand Valley area combined with her high energy, work ethic and values make her a perfect fit for the mission and goals of CRG!”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based realtor that provides ReFreshing Real Estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, 2% of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
recognizes top agent for April, 2021
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions in April for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Toni Heiden-Moran had the highest sales dollar volume. And Toni, Mary Kruse and Cynthia Castaneda had the most new listings for the month.
Kathy has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Toni Heiden-Moran worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in 2003.
In 2005, Toni moved into her current location at 735 Rood Avenue, purchasing the historic landmark in the revitalized downtown shopping park area of Grand Junction. Toni was recognized for the building facade renovation by the Downtown Development Authority.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is current President), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
Mary Kruse is a Colorado native who returned to the state after selling a business which she and her husband owned in Arizona. She enjoys traveling and photographing wildlife. In addition to serving as a Realtor, she helps with management duties at Heiden Homes, including management of rental properties for WRHHR Property Management. She is a member of the National Association of Residential Properties Managers.
Kruse has achieved the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. She earned the designation by attending classroom instruction, covering subjects including: contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance and risk education. She learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization.
Mary has also obtained her certification as a CNE (Certified Negotiation Expert), and ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative).
You can reach Mary at 210-5026 or maryk@heidenhomes.com
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career.
Cynthia is married to Nicolas Castaneda. The couple has two adult children: Dominique, who works for St. Mary’s Hospital as a central stero-tech; and Nicholas Brandon, who serves in the Army and is stationed in Germany. Both are graduates of Central High School in Grand Junction.
Cynthia attributes her success to the Lord and teaches a youth group and volunteers at the food bank at Jubilee Family Church.
She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
To view properties for sale or for rent at Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.