Real News 04.05.20
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in sales in January for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Toni Heiden recorded the most new listings for the month of January, as well as the most closings and dollar volume in sales, and also had the most new listings in February for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty.
Kathy has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC and she’s a licensed mobile home dealer. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Kathy has embraced work since she graduated from high school. She landed an office position at a local insurance company shortly after graduation. She later married Joe Tomkins, who passed away from cancer 21 years later. Kathy spent most of her married life as a housewife, but also worked at a dress shop at Mesa Mall.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, and has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002. She’s also won sales awards for residential sales in Mesa County and has attended numerous seminars and conventions sponsored by the Colorado Association of Realtors.
In May of 2005, Toni moved into her current location at 735 Rood Avenue, purchasing the historic landmark in the revitalized downtown shopping park area of Grand Junction. Toni was recognized for the building facade renovation by the Downtown Development Authority.
Toni was honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association, with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. She is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (a board member and President-Elect), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, serving on the Multiple Listing Service Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor, and she was recently honored with Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
To view company listings and rental properties, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.