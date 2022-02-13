Real News 2.13.22
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is proud to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of Coldwell Banker’s 2021 International Award Recipients, serving the Grand Junction area.
International President’s Elite
Annette Hejl has been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite award, placing her in the top 3% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
GJ Resource Partners have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite award, placing them in the top 10% of Coldwell Banker teams internationally.
International President’s Circle
Taylor Knight and Cindy Ficklin have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle award, placing them in the 7% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
The Shafer Team has been recognized with the Coldwell Banker President’s Circle award, placing them in the top 18% of all Coldwell Banker teams internationally.
International Diamond Society
Don Almond and Keenan Coit have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society award, placing them in the top 12% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
International Sterling Society
Ernie Martin and Kenzie Ross have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society award placing them in the top 18% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
“We are immensely proud of each of this year’s recipients. These distinguished awards are a reflection of the agents’ commitment to excellence, integrity, and ingenuity,” said Ryan Brown, President of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “I am truly grateful to work with such a committed group of agents who continually strive to be the best in their field.”
The Shafer Team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties would like to welcome Brayden Weese as the newest member to their team.
Brayden Weese is a fourth generation Coloradan, growing up in Western Colorado. He was raised on a small farm south of Silt, and graduated from Rifle High School. Brayden is self-driven as he started his first business at the age of 17. Brayden purchased his first home by the age of 21 and is now embarking on his dream career of being a Realtor. Brayden devotes time to the Riverside Educational Center, leading after school programs for children in Grand Junction. In his spare time, Brayden hikes the various terrains throughout Western Colorado with his two dogs. He is also an avid athlete.
The Shafer Team currently consists of Julie Shafer, Rhonda Bever, Stephanie Woolley, Anna Martin, Beth Rubalcaba, Ernie Martin, and Stacy Hite. This award-winning real estate team has been recognized as the #1 selling real estate team for Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in the Grand Junction market. They have also recently been inducted into the 2021 International President’s Circle for Coldwell Banker.
Brayden Weese and The Shafer Team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties would love to earn your business. Whether looking for a free market analysis of your home, buying, or selling, give them a call at 970-250-6863 or visit www.shafercolorado.com.
Heiden Homes
Toni Heiden and Anthony Heiden tied for the most closed transactions in January for Heiden Homes Realty. Toni closed the highest dollar volume.
Anthony is a Colorado native and became passionate for real estate in his earliest years through growing up with his grandmother, Toni Heiden..
Anthony was born and raised in the Grand Valley and he understands and appreciates the beauty and uniqueness that this area has to offer. He recognizes and values the trust his clients place in him and is honored to help guide them through their investments in real estate, and strives to exceed their expectations. Anthony takes pride in giving back to his community and serves as a board member of the Grand Valley Task Force—Mental Health (GVTFmh), which focuses on improving the overall mental health of our community. He also volunteers for multiple organizations that include Mutual Aid Partners (MAP) and Catholic Outreach. In his spare time, Anthony enjoys traveling, hiking and fishing with his dog, Goku, and skiing the magnificent mountains of Colorado.
You can reach Anthony at 970-712-7738 or HeidenRealty@gmail.com
Toni Heiden worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. She was recognized as the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association Realtor of the Year last September.
To view properties for sale and for rent, visit www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.