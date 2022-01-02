Toni Heiden recorded the most closed transactions and the most new listings in November for Heiden Homes Realty.
Toni is owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was recently honored as Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association for her service as a Realtor and for service to the community.
Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, and was President for 2020-21. She’s a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the local Realtor Association. In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40+ years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is married to Mike Moran, a broker Associate. The two have two children, nine grandchildren and a great granddaughter, Ivory.
Kyle Rivera, an agent for Heiden Homes Realty, has been inducted into the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. Kyle, who was inducted during GJARA’s quarterly luncheon in October, is a business major at Colorado Mesa University, where he developed an interest in real estate. Kyle grew up in California, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the BSA and went on to work with the Barnabas Foundation, aiding the disabled community in Missouri for several years. While a full-time student at CMU, Kyle maintains an honors GPA, is devoted to his faith, and is an avid skier in the Rocky Mountains. Kyle also has a background in sales, which has fostered interpersonal communication and negotiation skills. To reach Kyle, call or text (209) 229-3858 or e-mail kriverarealty@gmail.com
Heiden Homes Realty is celebrating 18 years in business, and is owned by managing broker Toni Heiden, who is celebrating 43 years as a Realtor in Mesa County. In addition to offering residential and commercial properties for sale, Heiden Homes manages rental properties. To view listings, log on to www.heidenhomes.com To schedule a showing, call 970-245-7777.