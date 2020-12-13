Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
John Sabal posted the highest dollar volume in sales in November for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Mike Moran had the most closed transactions, and Mary Kruse and Cynthia Castaneda registered the most new listings for the month.
John Sabal has been a Realtor since 2012, after moving to the Grand Valley and falling in love with Palisade. John enjoys focusing on listing and selling in the Palisade area, but is happy to meet your needs anywhere in western Colorado. You can reach John at 970-389-8100 or jsabalrealtor@gmail.comIn addition to working as a Realtor, Mike Moran helps with management and marketing duties at the company founded by his wife, Toni Heiden, who is the current Managing Broker. Moran previously worked 30 years in news reporting, managing and media sales. Mike is also an adjunct speech instructor at Colorado Mesa University, where he earned a B.A. in Mass Communications and a Master’s in Business Administration degree. He was advisor for the college’s Speech and Debate Team before becoming advisor for the Circle K Kiwanis Club on campus.
Mike and Toni have two sons, nine grandchildren and a great-granddaugher, Ivory.—all of them in Colorado.
You can reach Moran at 970-270-6162, mjmoranheiden@yahoo.com, or contact him on Facebook or LinkedIn. Mary Kruse is a Colorado native who returned to the state after selling a business which she and her husband owned in Arizona. In addition to serving as a Realtor, she helps with management duties at Heiden Homes, including management of rental properties for WRHHR Property Management. She is a member of the National Association of Residential Properties Managers. Mary has also obtained her certification as a CNE (Certified Negotiation Expert), and ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative).You can reach Mary at 970-210-5026 or homesgj@gmail.com
Cynthia has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career. She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties
Always looking for ways to make a positive impact on their community, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties in Grand Junction held a coat drive for veterans for the month of November. This year has been hard on many, and BHHS wanted to provide a basic necessity to some very deserving people in our community. The number of coats donated was incredible. Mens, womens, and childrens coats were taken to the Grand Junction Veterans hospital and were put to immediate use. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties Grand Junction would like to thank the Credit Union of Colorado as well as the people of Mesa County and beyond who donated to this great cause.