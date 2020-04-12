Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, one of the nation’s top retail mortgage lenders, recently awarded Leaders Club membership to Karen Fischer for 2019. This distinguished honor, based on being in the top 199 in total sales and purchase volume, also recognizes those who consistently provide outstanding customer service. Karen has been with Wells Fargo for 23 years, and along with her team member Ben Blair, maintains a deep commitment to the financial success and happiness of each buyer. Karen is dedicated to helping buyers bring their home financing plans to life. Karen Fischer, NMLSR ID 418601, is located at 359 Main St. in Grand Junction and can be reached at 970-248-4852. Wells Fargo Home Mortgage is a division of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. All rights reserved. NMLSR ID 399801 Equal Housing Lender.
Stacey Hayward has accepted a position with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a home mortgage consultant. A long-time mortgage professional, Stacey is committed to helping every client meet their home financing goals, and to developing relationships that endure beyond the closing table. When Stacey isn’t working with clients to bring their home buying plans to life, she’s spending time with friends or her five kids, at home, on the tennis court, or anywhere beautiful and sunny.
Stacey values the strength and resilience of everyone she works with, even in challenging times. “The American Dream is alive and well, we’re all in this together and I love that I get to help my customers make that dream a reality!”
Stacey Hayward, NMLSR ID 1167296, is located at 2080 North Ave. in Grand Junction and can be reached at 970-263-2470. Wells Fargo Home Mortgage is a division of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. All rights reserved NMLSR ID 399801 Equal Housing Lender.
Weichert, Realtors - Heiden Homes Realty
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions and Mary Kruse had the highest dollar volume in sales for March at Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Tomkins and Toni Heiden-Moran tied for the most new listings for the month.
Kathy has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC and she’s a licensed mobile home dealer. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Mary Kruse is a Colorado native who returned to the state after selling a business which she and her husband owned in Arizona. She enjoys traveling and photographing wildlife. In addition to serving as a Realtor, she helps with management duties at Heiden Homes, including management of rental properties for WRHHR Property Management. She is a member of the National Association of Residential Properties Managers.
Mary has achieved the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. She earned the designation by attending classroom instruction, covering subjects including: contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance and risk education. She learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization.
Toni Heiden-Moran is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, and has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002. She’s also won sales awards for residential sales in Mesa County and has attended numerous seminars and conventions sponsored by the Colorado Association of Realtors.
Toni was honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association, with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. She is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (a board member and President-Elect), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, serving on the Multiple Listing Service Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor, and she was recently honored with Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing real estate franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
