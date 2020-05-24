Real News
Bray Real Estate
Jo Carole Haxel, broker associate with Bray Real Estate has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation (SRES) from the National Association of REALTORS®. SRES designees have unparalleled training and experience in seniors real estate including: helping manage the financial and emotional challenges of selling a long-held family home, creating a customized plan to market and sell property, and utilizing their specialized knowledge of reverse mortgage, 401(k) accounts, and IRA’s for real estate transactions. Jo Carole is expertly equipped to connect her clients to her vast network of movers, attorneys, and home inspectors to help them through the process.
“I chose to become a Seniors Real Estate Specialist because I have found that I truly relate to my older clients! Their moves are all about transitions in life, and can be emotional and poignant as well as exciting and fun. Building my skill set and my referral resource library to better support seniors’ needs is just a natural extension and growth of my business,” said Jo Carole. If you have questions or concerns about anything related to real estate, give Jo Carole a call at 970.683.0126 or stop by her office at 1015 N. Seventh Street.
Coldwell Banker
The Vaughn-Clark Group is excited to announce the addition of Jimmy Kleager LTC(R) US Army, as a full partner in their real estate group. Jimmy has been with the team since 2017 and continues the tradition of providing superb service to clients. Because of the addition the group’s name has changed to the VCK Group (Vaughn-Clark-Kleager). Additionally, the group updated their logo to one that represents their presence in the Grand Valley. The group is excited to add his name to their brand and looks forward to many more years of providing a quality real estate experience to the community. Please visit their website at www.vckgj.com, find them on social media @VCKGroup, or give them a call at 970-242-5505.