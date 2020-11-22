Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Sharon Hytinen to the Rifle office. Sharon has lived in Western Colorado for the past 16 years and has been a successful Realtor since 2005. Sharon will be working with buyers and sellers from Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction. Sharon has traveled extensively and has lived in Estonia and Siberia where she served as a missionary. She is active in the community fundraising for various charities, has a huge penchant for adventure traveling, and can be found exploring, hiking new trails, kayaking and snowshoeing in the winter.
“I enjoy meeting new people and guiding them in all their real estate needs from buying and selling, to investing, or renting. There are many challenges facing people in transition and I thoroughly enjoy being their go-to person to get them where they want to be,” Sharon said.
“Sharon is such a kind and caring person and her attention to detail and professionalism will make her such a valuable member of our team,” said Lynn Thompson, president of Bray Real Estate. Reach out to Sharon at her office in Rifle at 426 Railroad Ave. or call her at 970-319-1556.
Adwerx Enterprice Automated Advertising Program
Bray Real Estate is making a promise to provide the best in digital advertising technology by implementing the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Advertising Platform, including automated online ads for new listings, the use of website retargeting, and access to dtreaming TV services.
Digital ads for new listings launch when a property is publicly listed - and during the all-important first week that a home hits the market and receives the most attention. They appear on popular websites such as ESPN and the New York Times and social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram. This helps to instill confidence and optimism amongst sellers, proving Bray Real Estate agents are digitally savvy, and are providing the best marketing possible for their listings.
The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Advertising Platform further boosts awareness of the agents themselves through impactful brand radius and retargeting technology. These campaigns elevate the agent’s profile by optimizing visibility and keeping them top-of-mind with potential clients by ensuring brand ads featuring the agent’s photo and contact information reach potential buyers and sellers within a geographic area of the agent’s choosing, as well as with any prospect who visits an agent’s website.
Lastly, agents have access to a branded, self-service portal where they can target qualified prospects directly with personalized commercials on streaming TV services, giving access to an advertising medium that is only going to grow.
“Digital and streaming TV advertising is an important part of our strategy,” said Fran Stephens, marketing director at Bray Real Estate. “We trust Adwerx to help extend our reach during the critical first week on the market by delivering ads that automatically deploy to reach potential buyers online.”
Grand Valley Specialist designation
Last week marked the inaugural course for The Grand Valley Specialist (GVS) designation at the Grand Junction Area REALTOR Association. Tyler Harris, Broker Associate with Bray Real Estate created the designation with the help of the GJARA Young Professionals Network (YPN) Committee to educate members of the association on the various facets of the local area so they can better serve their clients in the future. Attendees had to take the Commitment to Excellence certification through the National Association Of REALTOR’s as a pre-requisite to the course. That certification focused on the code of ethics as well as getting involved in the local community by attending city council meetings, voting, etc. During the two-day training for the GVS designation there were various speakers from all over Mesa County such as; Tim Foster with CMU, Andrea Lopez from Ute Water, Anne Wenzel from the Western Colorado Community Foundation, Peter Booth, a retired historian, Dan Crabtree from Palisade Irrigation, and Robert Breeden from Mesa Conservation District. “Attendees learned how vital the university is to our local community, the economic impact that farming has in Mesa County, how non-profits are some of the largest employers in Mesa County, as well as what they provide to the community, and where our water on the western slope comes from and how it’s treated and how we irrigate,” said Tyler Harris.
Congratulations are extended to all 55 members that received their designation by attending two complete days of training.