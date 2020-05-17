Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden-Moran posted the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in sales for April at Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Mary Kruse had the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, and has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni was honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association, with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. She is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (a board member and President-Elect), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, serving on the Multiple Listing Service Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor, and in 2019, she was honored with Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
You can reach her at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.com
Mary Kruse is a Colorado native who returned to the state after selling a business which she and her husband owned in Arizona. In addition to serving as a Realtor, she helps with management duties at Heiden Homes, including management of rental properties for WRHHR Property Management. She is a member of the National Association of Residential Properties Managers.
Mary has achieved the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. She earned the designation by attending classroom instruction, covering subjects including: contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance and risk education. She learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization.
Mary has also obtained her certification as a CNE (Certified Negotiation Expert), and ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative).
You can reach Mary at 210-5026 or maryk@heidenhomes.com
