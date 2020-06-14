Greyhound Real Estate is proud to announce the addition of it's very first broker associate, and is excited to welcome Mia Cannedy to the family. Mia has been a licensed broker for over two years now and is thrilled to be offering her customers all the same great savings that customers have come to expect from Greyhound Real Estate. She can easily be reached anytime at amcannedy@gmail.com or (970) 985-9786. Please send her a warm welcome and say HI!
Cherry Creek Mortgage
Cherry Creek Mortgage announced the addition of Joel Tompkins, as a loan originator at the company’s Grand Junction office.
“I am looking forward to introducing my clients and referral partners to Cherry Creek Mortgage and their custom-built and industry-leading technology and putting my past experience to work for you and look forward to working with my customers and helping them achieve their goal of home ownership.”
Joel brings more than seven years of experience in the mortgage and banking industry. Joel and his wife, Sherri, came to Grand Junction from the Denver metro area in September 2017, they love what the Western Slope has to offer! They love to hike, mountain bike, off road in their Jeep, and exploring all that this area has to offer. They are also proud parents of two four-legged kids, a five-year-old boxer, Duke, and a four-year-old yellow lab/great Dane mix named Fenway! Joel is an avid baseball fan and a diehard Boston Red Sox fan (sorry Rockies fans!)
Joel participates in many events through the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Grand Junction Area Realtor Association and Housing & Building Association of Western Colorado.
Consistent with the Cherry Creek Mortgage philosophy, Joel believes that getting clients into the right loan for them is more important than just closing a loan. This passion for responsible lending is what the company built its reputation on, and Joel is committed to understanding every clients’ unique needs, earning their trust, and doing the right thing. Joel can be reached at 970-257-0194 or jtompkings@ccmclending.com.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Recognizes top agent for May
Toni Heiden-Moran posted the most closed transaction and the highest dollar volume in sales in May for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. She also had the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty located at 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni was honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni’s community involvement is extensive. She is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction , where she is President-Elect; a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors; a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council; and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, serving on the Multiple Listing Service Committee. She is past chair of the local Realtor Political Action Committee and the GJARA Public Relations Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She also has emeritus status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a new great-grandchild, Ivory.
To view listings and rental properties, log on to www.heidenhomes.com. Call the office at 970-245-7777.