The Grand Junction Area REALTOR® Association swore in a new Chairwoman, Wednesday, September 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. Amanda Potter was sworn in by Joe Tripoli, managing broker at Re/Max 4000 at GJARA’s annual installation banquet. Amanda chose "Cultivating Relationships" as her platform for the new year.

Amanda’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors is as follows:

Chair Elect - Tyler Harris 

Immediate Past Chair - Connie Tremblay 

Treasurer - Micah George

CAR Directors:

Lois Dunn

Ann Hayes

Marjorie Genova

Directors:

Lisa Bikki

Virginia Brown

Lori Dearth

Becky Lee

Rebekah Scarrow

Brandon Schuette

Betsy Smith

Kevin Cordova

There were three platinum sponsors for the event who will be honored through the 2020-2021 year: Abstract & Title, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty and Cherry Creek Mortgage. Gold sponsors include Land Title and Guild Mortgage, who will also receive acknowledgment in the upcoming year for their sponsorship.

2020 Award Winners of the year were as follows: 

REALTOR in Action - Christi Reece

Community Service Award - The Salvation Army

Rookie of the Year - Derek Irick

Affiliate of the Year - Fara Dyer

REALTOR of the Year - Connie Tremblay

