The Grand Junction Area REALTOR® Association swore in a new Chairwoman, Wednesday, September 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. Amanda Potter was sworn in by Joe Tripoli, managing broker at Re/Max 4000 at GJARA’s annual installation banquet. Amanda chose "Cultivating Relationships" as her platform for the new year.
Amanda’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors is as follows:
Chair Elect - Tyler Harris
Immediate Past Chair - Connie Tremblay
Treasurer - Micah George
CAR Directors:
Lois Dunn
Ann Hayes
Marjorie Genova
Directors:
Lisa Bikki
Virginia Brown
Lori Dearth
Becky Lee
Rebekah Scarrow
Brandon Schuette
Betsy Smith
Kevin Cordova
There were three platinum sponsors for the event who will be honored through the 2020-2021 year: Abstract & Title, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty and Cherry Creek Mortgage. Gold sponsors include Land Title and Guild Mortgage, who will also receive acknowledgment in the upcoming year for their sponsorship.
2020 Award Winners of the year were as follows:
REALTOR in Action - Christi Reece
Community Service Award - The Salvation Army
Rookie of the Year - Derek Irick
Affiliate of the Year - Fara Dyer
REALTOR of the Year - Connie Tremblay