Metro Brokers
Since Family Health West was established in 1946, there has been a philanthropic effort to support the organization’s mission in improving the lives of community members. Alyssa Needham, Realtor at Metro Brokers, has been invited to join those efforts as the Family Health West Foundation’s newest board member.
"It is important to our organization and the community that the foundation continue to bring on new board members to share ideas, create awareness, and support the foundation," said Foundation Director John Kelley. “We are especially excited to have someone with Alyssa's talents and qualities join our board."
"I was honored to be asked to join the Family Health West Foundation Board," said Alyssa Needham. "I am passionate about serving the many organizations in the Grand Valley that weave together to create the tapestry of our community. Family Health West is a backbone of our wonderful Fruita community."
Family Health West is a Fruita-based, non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, cost-effective, high-value health care, to enhance the quality of life for the community. The role of the Foundation and its board is to inspire giving to support Family Health West in achieving that mission. Along with Alyssa, three other community members will be added to the foundation board this year, creating an 11 member board.
“Alyssa brings with her great energy, enthusiasm, and a variety of experience serving other organizations in the Grand Valley,” said John Kelley. “She is well-known for being a community advocate and is going to bring a lot of value to our board."
“Family Health West has held a special place in my heart from very early on,” said Alyssa. “Growing up in Fruita, I remember attending Fruita Fall Fest one year as a young girl when a friend became injured. Together we walked just a few short blocks over to Family Health West where we were seen immediately, made to feel comfortable and welcome, and treated like members of their family. Family Health West has always felt like family – from their culture, to the way they operate, to the way they make their patients feel valued. I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back to this organization that has done so much for our community.”
Alyssa’s prior community involvement includes: Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program, Mesa County Young Professional of the Year, Young Professionals Network, Mesa County Communication Officers Association, Colorado Mesa University, Western Colorado Community College’s Business Advisory Board, HopeWest, and Fellowship Church.
About Family Health West Foundation
The mission of the Family Health West Foundation is to advance the vision and strategic priorities of Family Health West by inspiring giving that enhances and improves the health of the community. For more information about Family Health West's Foundation visit www.FHWFoundation.org.
About Alyssa Alyssa Needham is a full-time Realtor in Grand Junction at Metro Brokers / DKT Realty. Alyssa is dedicated to providing clients with comprehensive and personalized home buying and selling experiences. She focuses on connecting with her clients, anticipating their needs, and helping guide them through each step of the home buying and selling journey. For more information about Alyssa and her real estate services visit www.AlyssaCO.com.
Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Kendall Rapp as a Broker Associate in the Rifle office. Kendall is a Western Slope native who is passionate about her family, running, and providing a five-star real estate experience to her clients. She studied accounting and finance at Colorado Mesa University and after several years as a stay-at-home mom, she is excited to launch her real estate career here in the outdoor mecca of Rifle.
She plans to get involved in her church and the Rifle Middle School PTA and enjoys hiking, skiing, traveling, elk hunting and camping. Kendall is an avid marathon runner and has the endurance to see your deal through to the finish line.
“Kendall is very genuine and conscientious and her energy and commitment will make her a tremendous asset to our team,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager for Bray Real Estate.
Contact Kendall today at (970) 210-0847 or stop by and see her in her office at 426 Railroad Ave. in Rifle.