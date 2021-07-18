Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty recognizes top Realtors for June, 2021
Kathy Tomkins posted the most closed transactions and Toni Heiden-Moran had the highest dollar volume in sales in June for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty.
Kathy has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Kathy has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Toni Heiden-Moran is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She has 43 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is President of the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors and the Symphony Guild, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.