Real News 8.9.20
The Christi Reece Group has expanded their administrative team, welcoming Carey Matthews as their new marketing manager, and most recently, adding Sarah Struwe as their new listing coordinator.
Carey Matthews started in April as the new marketing manager. She holds a BFA from Wright State University in Dayton, OH. Carey’s background includes 12 years of marketing and public relations experience in the craft beer sector. She and her family moved to Grand Junction from Minnesota in 2018, joining other family members who were also transplants to the Grand Valley. Besides craft beer, Carey’s background also includes non-profit administration for an art museum and an AIDS charity bike ride.
Sarah Struwe started in July as the new listing coordinator. She attended UNC (Greeley) and CMU. Sarah has a background in early childhood education and has also worked in the wedding industry doing hand-lettering and floral assisting. Sarah is married to her high school sweetheart, is the mother of 4 boys, and is a native of Grand Junction.
“We’re so excited to see our team grow with the addition of Carey and Sarah,” said Team Leader Christi Reece. “The real estate market is as busy as ever and having these vital roles filled with these talented women will increase our capacity to support our clients and to continue to provide top-notch customer service!”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based realtor that provides refreshing real estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, two percent of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!
eXp Realty
The Colorado Association of REALTORS® Young Professional's Network (CYPN) recently recognized Aubrey Boutilier, a YPN’er from Grand Junction.
Aubrey is involved in every single YPN event, and in her spare time, supports her local community by volunteering at Habitat For Humanity, local food drives, and many other charitable events in Mesa County.
She is an avid supporter of the REALTOR® family and grows her business by being genuine and offering exceptional service.
Congratulations, Aubrey, and thank you for supporting your local community and the industry.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty is pleased to welcome new broker bssociate and REALTOR® Krystle McAllister, a former Western Slope resident. Krystle was born in Craig and moved often from army base to army base due to her dad's career as a federal contractor. She was afforded the opportunity to live in Oahu, Hawaii for four years, the Marshall Islands for three years and the Big Island of Hawaii for one year, where she graduated high school. Krystle worked in customer service and construction administration before beginning work in the property management business in Grand Junction in 2012, managing mostly single family homes. She later managed mobile homes, commercial properties and homeowner’s associations in Western Colorado. In 2016, she relocated to the Front Range where she worked for a housing authority, managed commercial buildings for an investor in Boulder, and managed single family homes for companies in Thornton, Boulder and Loveland/Fort Collins. Krystle moved back to the area this past May so that she and her first baby Evan, born in February, could be close to family.
Krystle is an avid Pokemon Go player, a former reporter, an advanced-certified SCUBA diver, cat lover and an amateur comedian.
She is excited to help sell your home or find the right home for you. You can reach Krystle at 970-623-9303 or realestatekrystle@gmail.com.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty is located in historic downtown Grand Junction, at 735 Rood Avenue. Managing Broker/Owner Toni Heiden is celebrating 42 years as a Realtor in Mesa County, and partnered with franchise Weichert, Realtors to improve marketing of listings and to improve training for new agents. To view listings and properties for rent, call 970-245-7777, or log on to www.heidenhomes.com
To learn how Weichert’s systems can help you become a successful agent, attend a career night presentation Tuesday, August 18 or Tuesday, September 1 at 5:30 PM. Register at 970-245-7777.