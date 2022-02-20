Remax 4000 is thrilled to announce the partnership of Jessica Meyer and Kara Riddle as of February 2022. Jessica Meyer of Remax 4000 has established a reputation as a hardworking real estate professional in the Grand Valley. Meyer’s extensive local experience in property management has proven invaluable in providing knowledgeable service to real estate investors and first-time homebuyers. Kara Riddle has a background in real estate, sales, and marketing. Riddle’s professional work history and education make her a great asset to Jessica Meyer Properties - Remax 4000.
Jessica Meyer Properties - Remax 4000 was launched by Jessica Meyer in response to the growing community. Meyer decided to expand her services to include professional organization and interior design services along with real estate. With this expansion, Meyer refuses to compromise the high level of service her clients deserve. Meyer’s clients appreciate her responsiveness and unmatched work ethic. In her search for a business partner, Meyer sought someone who would mirror her desire to exceed expectations. Riddle is thrilled to join the well-established business Jessica Meyer has created.
Jessica Meyer and Kara Riddle are licensed real estate agents in Colorado. Meyer is also a certified professional organizer, making her highly-qualified to offer additional home services beyond real estate transactions. With a BBA in Marketing from Colorado Mesa University, Riddle has the expertise to strategically market properties for sale to qualified buyers as well as promote the additional services Meyer provides. The experience and expertise of this team make Jessica Meyer Properties – Remax 4000 an unbeatable force in the local real estate market.