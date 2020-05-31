Real News
Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Barrett Kendall as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office. Before starting at Bray, he worked at Maxim 4000 Property Management for four years, overseeing all advertising, showings, and responding to countless leads. Born and raised in Illinois, Barrett moved here to be closer to the mountains and the outdoor lifestyle. His first business was with his brother manufacturing and selling artisan ice pops and this entrepreneurship experience taught him great skills like time management, financing, networking, efficiency, and strategic thinking. He lived in Guatemala for three months doing volunteer work for a small town in the mountains and has been to many foreign countries throughout his life (mostly in Europe and Central America.) His hobbies are playing soccer, bowling, golfing, mountain biking, paddle boarding, snowboarding, hiking, and rock climbing.
“I always knew I wanted to get into real estate after the time I spent shadowing some Realtors for a paper I was writing as a kid,” said Barrett.
"We are thrilled to have Barrett as part of our Bray family—he is dedicated, caring and committed and has everything it takes to help his clients be successful in their real estate transactions,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager with Bray Real Estate. Reach out to Barrett at 970-589-6860 or in his office at 1015 N. Seventh St.
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Dan Savoca as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office. Dan has lived in the Grand Valley for 20 years and been involved in the printing industry before making the career shift to real estate three years ago. He and his wife have five children ages 11-25 and they have a small farm in Debeque where they raise cows, sheep, chickens, purebred Australian Shepherds and Great Pyrenees puppies. Dan enjoys target shooting, playing chess and has a goal to play a round of golf at Augusta National on his bucket list.
“Real estate is a great business and a natural fit for me—I care deeply about assisting my clients with their selling and purchasing needs and strive to represent them in a professional and ethical manner,” said Dan.
“We are thrilled to have Dan on the team--he is dedicated, caring and committed and has everything it takes to help his clients be successful in their real estate transactions,” said Stewart Cruickshank, Sales Manager for Bray Real Estate. Reach out to Dan at 970-270-5070 or at his office at 1015 N. Seventh St.
Bray Commercial is proud to welcome Cory Carlson as a commercial broker in the Grand Junction office. His family started B&H Sports in 1980, giving him years of experience, networking with our community, and building his customer service and sales skills until they were acquired in 2018. Cory has been actively involved in the community as a past president of the Bookcliff Country Club, a member of Kiwanis and Crimestoppers and is looking forward to focusing on commercial real estate going forward. He and his wife, Shelly, have six kids, two pets and life is all about keeping the pace fast and fun. He thoroughly enjoys the western Colorado lifestyle and can be found golfing, biking, hiking and skiing, depending on the season.
“I have learned that working hard, staying engaged and following through are integral to any business and I’m ready to dig into this new career path and help business owners with their commercial real estate needs,” said Cory.
“Cory is a friendly, personable and easy person to work with and he’s a great asset to our Bray Commercial team,” said Brian Bray, manager of Bray Commercial. Reach out to Cory at 970-261-9311 or at his office at 244 N. Seventh St.