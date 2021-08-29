Real News 08.29.21
Bray Real Estate
Bray Commercial is proud to welcome Katie Davis as a commercial broker in the Grand Junction office. Katie was born in Farmington, N. Mex. and has two amazing children, ages 6 and 11, that she learns from every day. She has grown her family to six chickens, three fish, one dog, and one rabbit. When not working, she enjoys gardening and renovating houses. She graduated from college in Columbus, Ohio with a degree in business administration/human resource management and worked in the family business that specialized in upstream oil and gas for the past 20 years. After starting her career at the bottom, she worked her way up to COO where her primary focus was on business growth and maximizing profitability and through her efforts the company won top performing awards from several manufacturers as well as growing profits 60% in four years. She decided to leave oil and gas and pursue her other passion, real estate, and is excited to combine her passion for business with Commercial Real Estate.
“I’ve lived in Grand Junction since 2009 and absolutely love the area and I’m thrilled that Bray Commercial has given me an opportunity to pursue my 20-year dream,” said Katie.
“Katie is focused, determined and incredibly personable and is going to be a great asset to our team,” said Brian Bray, managing broker, Bray Commercial. Reach out to Katie at her new office at 244 N. Seventh St. or call her at 970-778-5083.
Heiden Homes
Heiden Homes Realty recognizes top agents for July, 2021
Toni Heiden posted the highest dollar volume in sales for July at Heiden Homes Realty. Toni and Kathy Tomkins tied for the most closed transactions for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She has 43 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002.
In 2005, Toni moved into her current location at 735 Rood Avenue, purchasing the historic landmark in the revitalized downtown shopping park area of Grand Junction. Toni was recognized for the building facade renovation by the Downtown Development Authority.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is the current President), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
Toni has been recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Kathy has embraced work since she graduated from high school. She landed an office position at a local insurance company shortly after graduation. She later married Joe Tomkins, who passed away from cancer 21 years later. Kathy spent most of her married life as a housewife, but also worked at a dress shop at Mesa Mall.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.