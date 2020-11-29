The Christi Reece Group
The Christi Reece Group has expanded their administrative team yet again! Please welcome Jenna Schlachter, the newest transaction coordinator on the Christi Reece team.
Jenna grew up on the Front Range and moved to the Western Slope 13 years ago with her husband, Curtis. They have two active boys that are 13 and 9 years old. Jenna has worked in accounting, insurance, and most recently, education. She attended Red Rocks in Lakewood, CO for accounting, she is licensed in property and causality insurance, and has received several certificates in early childhood education. Customer service is her top priority!
“We’ve been so busy that we needed to add a second transaction coordinator,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Our focus is always top-notch customer service for our clients. Now that we have two people handling transactions, we’ve raised the bar even higher for supporting our clients and making our transaction process seamless.”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based realtor that provides ReFreshing Real Estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, 2% of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Anthony Heiden has joined Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty as a licensed Realtor and broker associate. Anthony is a Colorado native and became passionate for real estate in his earliest years through growing up with his grandmother, Toni Heiden—a seasoned real estate broker with more than 42 years of experience in Colorado.
Anthony was born and raised in the Grand Valley and he understands and appreciates the beauty and uniqueness that this area has to offer. He recognizes and values the trust his clients place in him and is honored to help guide them through their investments in real estate, and strives to exceed their expectations. Anthony takes pride in giving back to his community and serves as a board member of the Grand Valley Task Force—Mental Health (GVTFmh), which focuses on improving the overall mental health of our community. He also volunteers for multiple organizations that include Mutual Aid Partners (MAP), Catholic Outreach, and Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction. In his spare time, Anthony enjoys traveling, hiking and fishing with his dog, Goku, and skiing the magnificent mountains of Colorado.
You can reach Anthony at 970-712-7738 or HeidenRealty@gmail.com
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty is located at 735 Rood Avenue in historic downtown Grand Junction. Managing Broker Toni Heiden established the company as Heiden Homes Realty in 2003 and joined national franchise Weichert, Realtors in 2016. Weichert has offices in 39 states and is the fastest growing real estate franchise in the country.
To view properties for sale and for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com, or call 970-245-7777.