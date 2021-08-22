Real News 8/22/21
Bray Real Estate
This year marks Bray and Company’s 75th year of serving the needs of clients, customers, and community. In 1946, Sherman and Roxie Bray started the business from the enclosed front porch of their home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Today the company has grown into an organization of 110 people in three Western Slope counties.
Third-generation owner and CEO Robert Bray said, “By surrounding ourselves with great people over the years, we’ve had the good fortune to develop residential subdivisions; assist our clients and customers as sellers and buyers; landlords and tenants; builders and homeowners’ associations. We pride ourselves in being the source of real time real estate information and supporting the communities and charities where we live through our time, talent, and treasure. We are humbled and most thankful for the support of the community over the years.”
As part of the events celebrating Bray and Company’s 75years in business, a community birthday celebration will be held on September 9, 2021, at the corner of Seventh and Main in Grand Junction, 5:00 to 9:00 pm. The event will be held in conjunction with the last Market on Main farmers market of the year. There will be free live music by the Oxymorons, and beer sales will benefit the Grand Junction Rotary and the Bray Cares Foundation. For more details regarding the event, please visit our event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2120138124810019
The Bray Real Estate family of companies includes Residential and Commercial Brokerages, Property Management, Development with over 100 REALTORS® and employees. Bray and Co. has based its reputation in the Grand Junction community on a commitment to integrity for 75 years and counting.
COLDWELL BANKER DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES AND COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL PRIME PROPERTIES REACH $1 BILLION IN YEAR TO DATE SALES
Grand Junction, CO (August 13, 2021)- Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties proudly announce that they have reached the milestone of $1 billion in year-to-date sales as of August 10, 2021. The company is on track to outpace its 2020 sales volume of $1.4 billion.
“Consistently reaching this milestone earlier every year illustrates why we are one of the fastest growing companies in the nation.” said Ryan Brown, President of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties. “Our agents, teams, and staff have put in the hard work resulting in strong connections and providing service that is above and beyond what clients expect.”
The company attributes this milestone to its dedicated agents, staff and clients, and its commitment to exceeding expectations in every real estate transaction it conducts.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been recognized as one of the top 500 highest-performing brokerages in the nation by REAL Trends for five consecutive years. It has also been recognized on the Swanepoel Mega 1000 List, and consistently named one of the nation’s fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 List.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties has been named Coldwell Banker Commercial’s “Number 1 Office” for the state of Colorado each year since 2008.
To learn more, please visit cbdistinctive.com and cbc-prime.com.
Heiden Homes
Heiden Homes Realty welcomes new agent
Heiden Homes Realty welcomes Kyle Rivera to the company’s downtown Grand Junction office.
As a business major at Colorado Mesa University, Kyle developed an interest in real estate, and is new to the industry and to the Heiden Homes team. What he lacks in experience in the industry, he makes up for it with his enthusiasm, dedication, and strong work ethic in all that he pursues. Kyle grew up in California, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the BSA and went on to work with the Barnabas Foundation aiding the disabled community in Missouri for several years. While a full-time student at CMU, Kyle maintains an honors GPA, is devoted to his faith, and is an avid skier in the Rocky Mountains. Kyle also has a background in sales, which has fostered excellent interpersonal communication and negotiation skills. Kyle plans to give the same effort, undivided attention, and passion in everything that he does to each of his clients. To reach Kyle, call or text (209) 229-3858 or e-mail kriverarealty@gmail.com
Heiden Homes Realty is celebrating 18 years in business, and is owned by managing broker Toni Heiden, who is celebrating 43 years as a Realtor in Mesa County. In addition to offering residential and commercial properties for sale, Heiden Homes manages rental properties. To view listings, log on to www.heidenhomes.com To schedule a showing, call 970-245-7777.