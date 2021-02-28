RE/MAX Two Rivers Realty
Jay Fellhauer, with RE/MAX Two Rivers Realty, has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award in 2020, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Fellhauer. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Two Rivers Realty, I am fully committed to helping my clients and consumers not only find their dream home but find the home that is right for them. I am extremely proud of this recognition and it’s an honor to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team.”
Fellhauer has been serving his community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Two Rivers Realty for 40 years and has extensive experience in residential, commercial, farms/ranches, and land sales. Among Fellhauer’s list of achievements, he has earned the RE/MAX Hall of Fame award along with the RE/MAX Life-Time Achievement award. In addition, Fellhauer actively supports Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletics, Children’s Hospital, and the Children’s Miracle Network.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Welcomes new Realtor
Anthony Fiske has joined Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty as a new Realtor and member of the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association. Anthony is a western Colorado native and U.S. Army veteran.
“I know the value of integrity and the trust that my clients place in me, and I strive every day to surpass, not just their expectations, but my own,” says Anthony. “Although I am new to real estate, I work hard everyday to be the best real estate professional I can be.”
Anthony served the United States as an Army Infantryman, with a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
“Through these experiences, I was instilled with the discipline and mindset it takes to be the best I can be, no matter the task,” he says.
Anthony also worked in the oil and gas industry in North Dakota, serving two years on a workover rig and 18 months as a Roustabout.
He previously attended Grand Junction High School.
Anthony enjoys spending time with his wife, Sharray and two daughters, Wendie and Evelynn. making mead (honey wine), playing guitar and hunting.
You can reach Anthony at 970-985-2813 or Anthonymfiske@gmail.com. His Facebook page is www.facebook.com/vetdoesrealestate. His motto is “Steadfast and Loyal, I’ve got your six.”
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty is located in historic downtown Grand Junction, at 735 Rood Avenue. Owner and managing broker Toni Heiden-Moran is celebrating 43 years as a Realtor in Mesa County and 18 years as a managing broker. To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com, or call 970-245-7777.
Toni Heiden posted the highest dollar volume in sales for January at Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Cynthia Castaneda posted the most closings and Kathy Tomkins had the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She 43 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002.
In 2005, Toni moved into her current location at 735 Rood Ave., purchasing the historic landmark in the revitalized downtown shopping park area of Grand Junction. Toni was recognized for the building facade renovation by the Downtown Development Authority.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is President for 2020-21), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
To reach Toni, call 970-260-8664 or e-mail her at toni@heidenhomes.com
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career.
Cynthia is married to Nicolas Castaneda, and Valentine’s Day is their anniversary. She says Nicolas has been the backbone for her, as he has encouraged her to be the best she can be. The couple has two adult children: Dominique, who works for St. Mary’s Hospital as a central stero-tech; and Nicholas Brandon, who serves in the Army and is stationed in Germany. Both are graduates of Central High School in Grand Junction.
Cynthia attributes her success to the Lord and teaches a youth group and volunteers at the food bank at Jubilee Family Church.
She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
Kathy Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. She specialized in manufactured home sales and construction at Royal T’s Construction, LLC and she’s a licensed mobile home dealer. Tomkins previously owned a heavy equipment construction company for eight years and started a gravel pit in 1998.
Tomkins has three children—Joe Tomkins II, DeDee Case (who owns a trucking company with husband Boone Case) and A.K. Weaver, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School. Tomkins has two grandchildren—Shannia Case and Kendra Tomkins.
You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty helps buyers and sellers with commercial and residential properties. A Property Management division provides homes and apartments for rent.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.