Bray Real Estate
Bobby Boe, broker associate with Bray Real Estate has earned the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designation from the REALTOR Land Institute (RLI). RLI members specialize in land brokerage related to all types of land and specialty properties, including: farms, ranches, hunting, fishing, recreational, timberland, vineyards, orchards, undeveloped tracts of land, transitional and development land, subdivision and lot wholesaling, site selection and assemblage of land parcels, appraisals and land valuation, auctions, and farm and land management. Accredited Land Consultants (ALCs) aren’t just land sales professionals, they are the most prestigious, the most experienced, and the highest performing land sales experts in their area.
“Achieving the ALC designation is not an easy feat. It can take years to complete the rigorous education program and establish a proven track record of transaction performance in land before an agent can qualify. It also requires a commitment to professional growth and conducting business with integrity which Bobby has proven over and over again,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager.
“Having the ALC Designation gives me the knowledge I need to close deals and deliver professional service to my clients,” said Bobby. Reach out to Bobby at 970.640.1903 with any questions.
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Britni Schneider as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office. Britni was raised in the Grand Valley and worked as a veterinary assistant before getting into real estate in 2017. She participates in local real estate activities by giving her time and talent to RPAC (REALTOR Political Action Committee) as well as YPN (Young Professionals Network).
“My focus is helping buyers and sellers get where they need and want to be by educating them about the local market and being available for them. A house is more than just a home; it’s a haven, a sanctuary and an investment,” said Britni. She is often found experiencing the great Colorado outdoors with her dog, Yogi, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and thoroughly enjoys camping, fishing, shooting, and lake days. She also has a penchant for yoga, mountain biking, golf and activities that allow her to let her creativity flourish, like pottery.
“Britni is such a genuine and personable person and she has a tremendous work ethic and I just know her knowledge and professionalism is going to take her far—we’re excited she’s joined our team,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager. Reach out to Britni at 970-312-7337 or at her office at 1015 N. Seventh St.