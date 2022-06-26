Heiden Homes Realty recognizes top agent for May, 2022
Cynthia Castaneda posted the most closed transactions and highest dollar volume in sales in May for Heiden Homes Realty.
Cynthia has been a Realtor since July 7, 2007, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career.
Cynthia is married to Nicolas Castaneda, and Valentine’s Day is their anniversary. She says Nicolas has been the backbone for her, as he has encouraged her to be the best she can be. The couple has two adult children: Dominique, who works for St. Mary’s Hospital as a central stero-tech; and Nicholas Brandon, who serves in the Army and is stationed in Germany. Both are graduates of Central High School in Grand Junction.
Cynthia attributes her success to the Lord, and she teaches a youth group and volunteers at the food bank at Jubilee Family Church.
She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
Heiden Homes Realty is celebrating 19 years in business in downtown Grand Junction. Managing Broker Toni Heiden has worked 44 years in the Mesa County real estate market, and she was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
For information about homes for sale or rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.