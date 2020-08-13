Real New 8/16/20
Fidelity Title
Last week, Real News ran this informational piece about Aubrey Boutilier and indicated that she works for eXp Realty. Aubrey is the business developer at Fidelity Title.
The Colorado Association of REALTORS® Young Professional's Network (CYPN) recently recognized Aubrey Boutilier, a YPN’er from Grand Junction.
Aubrey is involved in every single YPN event, and in her spare time, supports her local community by volunteering at Habitat For Humanity, local food drives, and many other charitable events in Mesa County.
She is an avid supporter of the REALTOR® family and grows her business by being genuine and offering exceptional service.
Congratulations, Aubrey, and thank you for supporting your local community and the industry.
RE/MAX 4000
In the Daily Sentinel’s Best of the West publication, we made a mistake and said that Anna Rickenbach, associate broker with RE/MAX 4000, was on the board of directors for Roice Hurst Animal Shelter. While Rickenbach supports the work that Roice Hurst does, she is not on their board. She is, however, a passionate and enthusiastic board member for Grand Rivers Humane Society.
“I’ve personally adopted two dogs from Grand Rivers Humane Society,” said Rickenbach. “I believe in the mission of GRHS and was very fortunate to have known and worked with its founder, Dr. Joseph Maruca, for many years. We actively donate a percentage of our team's proceeds to GRHS through our Give Where You Live Program and will continue to do so. It was my pleasure to help GRHS find their new location (Kitty Korner, 1659 Main St.), and I am so grateful for this generous community.”
Grand Rivers Humane Society believes in saving pets that might otherwise face euthanasia. The organization pays for the costs of required medical services for animals picked up by Mesa County Animal Services.
“They don’t have the money to pay for vet services,” said Nan McNees, president of the board of directors for Grand Rivers Humane Society. “We have greatly reduced the euthanasia rate of very seriously, extensively injured dogs and cats.”
The society hoped to hold a grand opening for its new facility on Main Street, but plans got disrupted by COVID-19. There will be two adoption events, however, at Kitty Corner. The first one will be this Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second will be on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the same time. Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption.
Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden-Moran and Cynthia Castaneda tied for the most closed transactions in July for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Heiden-Moran posted the highest dollar volume and the most new listings for the month.
Cynthia has been a Realtor for 15 years. You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com
Toni Heiden-Moran is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. Toni has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market. To reach Toni, call 970-260-8664 or e-mail toni@heidenhomes.com
To view homes for sale and rental properties, visit www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.