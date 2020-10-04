Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
The VCK Group at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is excited to announce the addition of a truly remarkable Realtor to our team. Welcome Niki Yenter-Przystup! Niki was selected for her hard work and dedication to make the home selling or purchasing experience exceptional for her clients. Living in the Grand Valley for more than 20 years, Niki has a passion for the outdoors, recreational activities, and serving with Meals on Wheels. She earned the Senior Real Estate Specialist designation and is nationally recognized to understand the needs, considerations, and goals of buyers and sellers over the age of 55. Niki is ready to put her service, enthusiasm and integrity to work for you to ensure every one of your goals are met. Ask for her today at the VCK Group, 970-242-5505. www.VCKGJ.com
The Shafer Team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is pleased to announce the addition of Robbie Seng to its lineup of award-winning agents.
Robbie earned her Master’s Degree in Geology and worked for 20 years as a Petroleum Explorationist. She has lived across the country, but fell in love with the Grand Valley area. She left a career in petroleum exploration to start a business with her husband David in Grand Junction, and has most recently been working to help families relocate throughout Western Colorado.
Having earned a reputation for providing a consistently high level of service, Robbie is looking forward to helping clients buy and sell real estate in the Grand Valley and surrounding area.
“Robbie and I have been working together for the past few years referring clients to one another. Our businesses are a natural complement, and the addition of Robbie to The Shafer Team provides us with one more service that our team can provide to customers to give them a true full-service experience,” said Julie Shafer, owner of The Shafer Team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.
The Shafer Team, a top-producing team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, has been recognized for its dedication to community service and impressive sales volume. Team members include Julie Shafer (owner), Stephanie Woolley, Beth Rubalcaba and Robbie Seng.
GJARA
The Grand Junction Area Realtor@ Association, which includes local agents as well as affiliates, presented checks to various local charities on September 22, donating $2,000 to the Two Rivers Wild Fire Coalition, $1,500 to The Big Give Toy Drive (which benefits the Salvation Army), $500 to the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, $714 to Community Food Bank and $500 to Kids’ Aid.