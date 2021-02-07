Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Kay Wilmesher as a broker associate in the Grand Junction office. Before starting at Bray, she worked as a community liaison, connecting community members to the organizations that focused on reducing of youth violence, bullying, drug and alcohol abuse and suicide. Kay’s hope is to have a legacy of having made a positive difference in even a handful of people’s lives during her lifetime. Her passion of connecting the dots between people and resources will definitely come into play with her buyers and sellers as she finds ways to achieve their real estate hopes and dreams.
Kay is married with two grown daughters, and has a dog, Scout, who is always by her side. When not working with clients, Kay can be found exploring Western Colorado with her husband, visiting with her children, exercising, working on home/rental home projects, biking, and reading.
“I think this valley is an amazing place to call home and I’m ready to help people navigate the process of buying or selling in this challenging market,” said Kay.
“Kay is very genuine, conscientious and dedicated to her client’s needs and we are thrilled to have her as part of our Bray family”, says Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager.
Kay plans to donate one percent of all commissions she earns to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, and is ready to work with new buyers, sellers, and investors.
Call Kay at 640-8446 or stop by her office at 1015 N. Seventh St.