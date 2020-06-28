RE/MAX 4000
The Kimbrough Team, a team with RE/MAX 4000, was nationally recognized in the REAL Trends + Tom Ferry “The Thousand” report. This prestigious survey is divided into 12 categories. Six of the categories are for the top 500 producers by transaction sides and six categories are for the top 500 producers by sales volume. The Kimbrough Team placed 38 in the rankings for medium sized team with most transactions. The full list was advertised in The Wall Street Journal on June 19.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important for homebuyers and sellers to work with an experienced real estate agent in one of the most complex – and rewarding – financial transactions of their life,” said Dave Kimbrough, team leader of The Kimbrough Team. “It’s been an honor to be trusted by the homebuyers and sellers of Grand Junction for over 18 years, as well as to be recognized among the other dedicated professionals on the list. I believe this award helps reflect that our achievements are really just the fruit of how we do business and we are extremely blessed to be doing business in Western Colorado!”
Last year proved to be a successful year for The Kimbrough Team. The team was able to represent 299 home transactions in the Grand Valley.
“Delivering unmatched value to homebuyers and sellers is the core of our business,” said Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. “Leading all brands in the number of transaction side and sales volume rankings speaks to the unrivaled professionalism and expertise of the RE/MAX agent. The real estate agent is the most important part of the real estate transaction and seeing our agents recognized time and time again as top producers in The Thousand says a lot about their passion, focus and perseverance.”
RE/MAX had more top ranked agents in the survey than any other brand. Among the 505 participating individual agents and agent teams closing the most residential transaction sides in 2019, more than 22 percent (111) are RE/MAX agents.