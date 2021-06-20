Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden posted the most closed transactions and the most new listings for May at Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty.
Toni is owner/managing broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction. She is celebrating 43 years as a Realtor in Mesa County. Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. While working as an associate broker, Toni won numerous awards, including top residential sales volume for a franchise for all of Colorado in 2001 and 2002.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is current President), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors and Symphony Guild, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.
To view properties for sale or for rent, log on to www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.
The Christi Reece Group
Grand Junction realtor, The Christi Reece Group, has been named #1 in Colorado for large teams by transaction sides by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America's Best Real Estate Professionals. They are also ranked #6 in Colorado for large teams by volume, #37 nationwide for large teams by transaction sides, and #36 in top large teams for transaction sides for The Thousand.
RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by RealTrends-the Trusted Source-and Tom Ferry International coaching. Designees are recognized as the top .07% of more than 1.4 million Realtors® nationwide. RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals recognizes the top 1.5%. The Christi Reece Group appears in both categories.
“We owe our success to our amazing clients and our incredible team. We can’t thank our clients enough for working with The Christi Reece Group and for putting their trust in us,” said team leader, Christi Reece. “And big kudos to our entire team for all their hard work, integrity and passion!”
The full lists of rankings can be found at https://www.realtrends.com/agent-rankings/