Grand Junction realtor, The Christi Reece Group, is proud to announce the recipients of their quarterly Circle Fund. The Outdoor Wilderness Lab received $12,000, Mesa County Partners received $2,000, The Cycle Effect received $2,000, and Meals On Wheels Mesa County received $2,000. Checks were given in person to the organizations during a live Facebook event in October.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of The Christi Reece Group. Every quarter, 2% of their net earnings are donated to local nonprofits. Nominations for the non-profits are provided by the community via The Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, then their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of The Circle Fund. Since its inception in 2019, The Circle Fund has contributed $79,000 to local nonprofits.
“At $18,000, this was our biggest Circle Fund gift yet!” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “We had over 300 nominations on our social media this round, which was tremendously humbling and inspiring. What an incredible community we have here in the Grand Valley!”
Toni Heiden-Moran posted the most closed transactions and the highest dollar volume in sales in October for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty. Cynthia Castaneda and Kathy Tomkins tied for the most new listings for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Ave., in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She more than 40 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market. You can reach Toni at 970-260-8664 or toni@heidenhomes.comCynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She is a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career. Cynthia attributes her success to the Lord and teaches a youth group and volunteers at the food bank at Jubilee Family Church. She strives to help those in need and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers. You can reach Cynthia at 970-234-7744 or chica7744@yahoo.com.
Kathy Tomkins has a wealth of construction and mobile home experience, in addition to her work as a Realtor. She previously owned Manufactured Home Parts, a mobile home supply business, and is an unlimited general contractor. You can reach Kathy at 970-270-1906 or ktomkins1@yahoo.com.
Bray Real Estate is proud to welcome Sharon Hytinen to its Rifle Office. Sharon has lived in Western Colorado for the past 16 years and has been a successful Realtor since 2005. Sharon will be working with buyers and sellers from Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction. Sharon has traveled extensively and has lived in Estonia and Siberia where she served as a missionary. She is active in the community fundraising for various charities, has a huge penchant for adventure traveling, and can be found exploring, hiking new trails, kayaking and snowshoeing in the winter.
“I enjoy meeting new people and guiding them in all their real estate needs from buying and selling, to investing, or renting. There are many challenges facing people in transition and I thoroughly enjoy being their go-to person to get them where they want to be,” she said.
“Sharon is such a kind and caring person and her attention to detail and professionalism will make her such a valuable member of our team,” said Lynn Thompson, president of Bray Real Estate. Reach out to Sharon at her office in Rifle at 426 Railroad Ave. or call her at 970.319.1556.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties are thrilled to announce that their virtual Homes for Dogs Project, Oct. 19-30, helped find forever homes for 107 pets. The companies partnered with local animal shelters in each of the markets they serve throughout Colorado, Idaho and Montana to raise awareness for adoptable pets and collect food and toy donations.
The annual event, which is typically held in person, took place virtually this year. It reached over 18,500 people on social media, and featured collection boxes in each office for supply donations.
“We are blown away by how our communities have come together in support of this amazing cause, and are grateful to each and every person who joined in by raising awareness on social media, donating to the local shelters, and providing loving homes to these pets,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties CEO. “This program really brings to life the ‘culture of awesomeness’ that’s at the heart of all we do.”
For over 100 years, Coldwell Banker has helped people find homes. This project extends that mission to man’s best friend. To learn more, please visit cbdistinctive.com/homes-for-dogs or contact carrie.dipilato@coldwellbankersv.com.
