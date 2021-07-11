The Christi Reece Group has expanded their administrative team yet again! Please welcome Jake Temple, transaction coordinator, and Stephanie Ryan, listing coordinator, to the Christi Reece team.
Jake was born and raised in Los Angeles and moved to the Western Slope seven years ago after graduating from college. Since then, Jake has worked in the business and healthcare fields in the Grand Valley. He has been able to live his dream of owning and working on a fixer-upper in town, which ignited his passion for real estate.
Stephanie has a background in real estate, marketing, retail, customer service and administration. She grew up in Grand Junction and is currently enrolled at Colorado Mesa University, finishing up her political science degree. As a Colorado native, Stephanie loves camping, rafting, and all things nature.
“We’ve been so busy that we needed to expand again,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “Our focus is always top-notch customer service for our clients. In addition to Jake and Stephanie joining our group, two other team members are moving into new roles to further expand how we can support our clients and our team.”
About The Christi Reece Group:
The Christi Reece Group is a Grand Junction based realtor that provides ReFreshing Real Estate services in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and surrounding areas of Mesa County. Established in 2013, their team of top-performing REALTORS® specializes in connecting lifestyle values, community culture and WOW-factor results for their clients. To support their mission of building community, 2% of their professional fees are donated to a local non-profit every quarter via The Circle Fund. Visit www.christireece.com to find out more!