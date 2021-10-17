Toni Heiden posted the highest dollar volume in closings for September at Heiden Homes Realty. Toni and Cynthia Castaneda tied for the most closed transactions for the month.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was recently honored as Realtor of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association for her service as a Realtor and for service to the community. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, and was President for 2020-21. She’s a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce. She is also active in the local Realtor Association. In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40+ years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS). Toni is married to Mike Moran, a Broker Associate. The two have two children, nine grandchildren and a great granddaughter, Ivory.
Cynthia Castaneda has been a Realtor since 7/7/07, and claims that was her lucky day. She has managed to maintain being a personal care provider for those in need while also making time for her real estate career.
Cynthia is married to Nicolas Castaneda, and Valentine’s Day is their anniversary. She says Nicolas has been the backbone for her, as he has encouraged her to be the best she can be. The couple has two adult children: Dominique, who works for St. Mary’s Hospital as a central stero-tech; and Nicholas Brandon, who serves in the Army and is stationed in Germany. Both are graduates of Central High School in Grand Junction.
Cynthia attributes her success to the Lord and teaches a youth group and volunteers at the food bank at Jubilee Family Church.