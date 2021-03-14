Keller Williams Colorado West Realty
Ann Hayes of Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC has been awarded the At Home with Diversity® certification from the National Association of REALTORS®.
Ann joins more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.
Real estate professionals like Ann wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge. The At Home with Diversity® certification allows REALTORS® to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they’re dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.
For more information on the At Home with Diversity® certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd. Ann Hayes can be reached at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC at 970-244-9205 or realtorannhayes@gmail.com.
Bray Real Estate
Bray Real Estate was recognized with a top Member Achievement Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of market-leading independent real estate firms, during a special awards ceremony held virtually March 1. Bray won the Momentum Club award in recognition of achieving notable improvement in their broker-to-broker referral production in 2020.
“This award showcases the hard work of our agents and staff as they endeavored to make the transactions of all of our buyers and sellers as seamless as possible during a very challenging year,” says Robert Bray, CEO of Bray Real Estate.
“The evolving needs of homeowners resulted in increased activity for our network, whether relating to the demand for more space, the appeal of a change of scenery, the ability to work from anywhere or the desire to be closer to family,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.
He adds, “While we normally present these awards during our annual Conference Week, which has been postponed until the end of May, we didn’t want to delay the opportunity to acknowledge their success.”
As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Bray Real Estate is connected to over 550 independent firms on six continents and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year. For more information about Bray Real Estate, please visit www.brayandco.com.