Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty
Top agents for June, 2020
Toni Heiden-Moran recorded the most closed transactions, the highest dollar volume and the most new listings in June for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty.
Toni is owner/broker for Weichert, Realtors – Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue, in the historic downtown area of Grand Junction, Colorado. Toni has 42 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni worked for two leading real estate companies in Grand Junction prior to opening Heiden Homes Realty and Associates in the spring of 2003. In May of 2005, Toni moved into her current location at 735 Rood Avenue, purchasing the historic landmark in the revitalized downtown area of Grand Junction.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category. Toni is active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association, serving on the Multiple Listing Service Committee. She is past chair of the local Realtor Political Action Committee and the GJARA Public Relations Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors, for her 40 years of service as a Realtor.
In 2016, Toni partnered with the nationwide franchise, Weichert, Realtors—the fastest growing franchise in the nation. Weichert has offices in 39 states. Toni’s is the fourth Weichert office in Colorado and the first in western Colorado. Weichert offers an award-winning recruiting and training system for new agents, as well as a one-of-a-kind listing program for clients selling their properties.
To view properties for sale and for rent, visit www.heidenhomes.com or call 970-245-7777.