Those who are looking for an empty lot with a fabulous view to build their dream home might want to check out Red Tail Ridge on Orchard Mesa. The subdivision, which is south of Highway 50 off Buena Vista Drive, was developed in three filings, and there are five lots still available in filing two, and 24 available lots in filing three. All of the lots are ready for home construction, with all infrastructure in place.
Most of the lots are priced at $67,900, but two of the lots from filing two are one-acre, hillside lots with great views, and are priced at $99,900. Other lot sizes vary, but most are around 9,000 square feet, which is somewhat larger than other in-fill subdivisions in other parts of town.
Lot sales are open to anyone, and both homeowners and builders are welcome. Homeowners who want to buy a lot and wait to build when the industry isn’t quite so busy and material prices aren’t rising at such rapid rates are also welcome. Right now, most of the lots that have been sold in filing three have been sold to builders, who are planning pre-sold homes for customers who have already identified the neighborhood, the builder and the house plan, and a few specs in hopes that customers will find them before the homes are finished.
“We’re hoping to start some specs by next week,” said Dave Gross with 144 Homes, who has purchased three lots in the neighborhood and hopes to purchase four more.
The first two homes built by 144 Homes will be three-bedroom, two-bath homes with about 1,600 total square feet. The lots are large enough to accommodate RV parking. Gross is hoping to keep the prices at around $350,000, but construction hasn’t started yet, and nothing is stamped is stamped in stone. It generally takes between four and six months to build a home, but supply issues have caused some delays.
Of the seven lots purchased or planned to be purchased by Gross, only two of them are pre-sold, so the remainder will be spec homes. Gross, who is also a real estate broker, likes to wait to list the homes he builds until they’re almost complete.
Most of the homes built in filing two are ranch style homes, but some of the lots in filing three are sloped, making them perfect for homes with walk-out basements. Homes with walk-out basements are usually much larger than a typical ranch-style home, and are priced accordingly. Covenants in the neighborhood allow for both styles of home, and allow for both two and three-car garages. Covenants also require that exteriors be stucco with some stone or brick, with a minimum of 1,200 square feet, although none of the homes built in the earlier filing or planned for spec homes in filing three are that small.
The neighborhood has irrigation water available, and homeowners are asked to have landscaping installed within six months of closing.
The neighborhood is in a great location for anyone who commutes frequently to Delta or Montrose, and it’s also close to Highway 50 and 29 Road, giving it quick access to various areas in Grand Junction, as well.
Joe Tripoli with RE/MAX 4000 is listing all of the lots in both filings.