Finding that perfect small acreage, upper-end home that isn’t too far away from town, but that also has plenty of water, room for animals, room for an active family, amazing views and established landscaping isn’t as easy as it was a few years ago. For more than a decade, there were so many available homes priced above $750,000 that the inventory level was more than five years; i.e., there were so many homes on that market in that price point that it would take five years to sell them all.
Buyers who were looking for a spacious, luxury home on land could take their time and be choosy when considering existing homes. They may not have that luxury in the second half of 2021. According to the May 2021 Bray Report, there is now just a little more than three and a half months of inventory in that particular price range.
This week’s unique property at 1953 Broadway is truly a one-of-a-kind property for the Grand Valley. Built in 1978, the home has had just one owner, and that owner built the home to last. The home has also been meticulously cared for since it was first built. The exterior of the home is brick, and the brick looks as good today as it did in 1978. The circular drive is also brick, which gives the property an iconic, stately look. During construction, the owner started laying the driveway himself, but after 10,000 bricks, he hired someone else to lay the remaining 57,000 bricks in the driveway.
The home has been on the market for a while, and if you’ve looked at it once without seriously considering it, or looked at the photos online without taking an in-person tour, it may be time to give the home a more serious second look.
Spaciousness may be the property’s best feature. The home has four bedrooms and five baths in more than 4,500 square feet. The property includes five irrigated acres (all planted in grass), with a fenced pasture, a barn and an equipment shelter. Established trees and landscaping provide shade and give the property the feel of a comfortable, welcome oasis.
When the home was built, the owners made some design choices that were ahead of their time, like the double sinks in both the main bathroom and the master bath and the two large master closets (both of which have a window to allow for natural light). Upstairs, there are two bedroom suites with their own private baths, and there are stone fireplaces in the large, informal den off the living room and kitchen, as well as in the formal living room.
The circular floor plan gives the home a great flow, and the common rooms are enormous. The formal dining room can easily accommodate a table set for 12, while the informal den or second living room could hold a dozen or more people gathered to watch a game. The kitchen is large enough for multiple cooks, with a bar area that holds four stools. The informal eating space off the kitchen is large enough for a family of six or more.
While the open space concept may still be the popular in 2021, anyone who survived the pandemic year with everyone working and studying from home may be ready for a home that offers a little more quiet and separate space. The circular floor plan, with rooms that open to each other for connectivity without the chaos, is both quieter and more conducive to a busy family with multiple hobbies, jobs, studies and pursuits.
The home has never been remodeled, although soon after building it, the owners discovered that the original carpeting in the kitchen wasn’t a good choice, so that was quickly replaced with tile. The furniture for the house was also selected for its quality and durability. The home is vintage ‘70s at its best, without stereotypes like lava lamps, shag carpet or cheap wood paneling. Instead, the home has carpet and wallpaper that are both in amazing condition, tile countertops and flooring in the kitchen that are timeless; solid, classic wood furniture and a large coffee table in the den made from the root of a California redwood that could be included with the sale. New owners may choose to update, but there is nothing in this home that’s dysfunctional, worn-out or at the end of its life; it’s merely a snapshot of a different era. A new roof was put on the home in 2019.
Outside, there is wide covered front porch that faces the Bookcliffs and a large covered back patio that gives marvelous, up-close views of Colorado National Monument. Underground sprinklers keep the grass green, and beyond the large back yard, there’s a fenced pasture area that’s part of the property.
The barn was used primarily as a workshop for autos, but there’s no reason it couldn’t be used for other purposes. The equipment shed opens to the fenced pasture, and could easily be converted to a stall barn for animals. There’s no HOA and next door neighbors also have horses, so it would not be out of place. McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, which is an extremely popular place to ride, is less than 10 minutes from the property by car, or truck, which may be more appropriate towing a horse trailer.
Michelle Renstrom with Studt Realty is listing this classic property for $1,575,000.