The Grand Valley has beautiful views in many directions, so finding a home with a pretty view isn’t exactly finding a needle in a haystack. There is, however, a huge difference between a pretty view, and a view that makes a person stop in their tracks to marvel at the perfection of the nearby red rock canyons.
This week’s unique property at 658 Kayenta Drive in the Redlands was built to make the most of the views of Independence Rock at Colorado National Monument. The current owners, who are also the builders of the home, used to hike through the area to the monument prior to buying the lot, and they felt blessed to be able to buy the lot when it went up for sale. Several years and a lot of thought went into the home’s planning and construction, and the result is a 5,000-square foot home that matches the magnificence of its surroundings, but is also comfortable and unpretentious.
The property is tucked away close to the CNM boundary, and it includes not only the home, but more than six acres of naturally landscaped land. The home is a two-story home built into the side of the hill, so the main floor is ground level in front, while the lower level is also ground level in the back.
From the entryway, visitors can go in one direction to the billiard room and the kitchen beyond that, or in the other direction past the office toward the master bedroom. They can also go straight ahead, to the balcony above the two-story windows that give a soaring view of the monument and the great room on the lower level.
Although the circular stairway may tempt visitors to skip all the rooms on the main floor in favor of bolting down to explore the great room, the upper level is pretty spectacular. The kitchen is truly the enormous heart of this home, with an island in the center that has room to work, as well as room for the five-burner Thermidor cooktop. The kitchen is open to the dining area on one side, and the den on the other. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, double convection wall ovens add to the timeless style of the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinetry and work spaces.
Windows in the dining room look toward Independence Rock at the monument. The den also has large windows that bring the views inside, as well as a gas fireplace and room for a TV. There’s a mudroom off the back door, which is a great feature for a home on six acres. The laundry room is also highly functional, with storage, a utility sink, hanging racks for clothes and a wall-mounted folding ironing board. The billiards room and the office are on opposite sides of the main floor entryway, and both have windows that enjoy valley views, custom ceiling details and hardwood flooring. The office also has built-in shelves and a built-in desk area.
The master suite is at the west end of the house on the main level. It enjoys a private patio with great monument and valley views, and has two large walk-in closets. The five-piece bath has sinks with large vanities on separate walls, a huge soaker tub with windows for great natural light and views, and a large cave shower, with double shower heads. Although picture windows next to a soaker tub don’t really work in typical subdivisions, this home on Kayenta has no nearby neighbors with a view of the master bath, so homeowners can soak in peace and revel in the view.
Now that the main floor has been thoroughly explored, it’s time to to head down the circular stairway to the great room. The two-story windows dominate the entire space and bring outside in to be enjoyed. There’s a seating area closer to the windows, an entertainment area with a large TV in the windowless corner, and a wet bar area with a sink, refrigerator and microwave to hydrated. There are also two large bedrooms and two full baths downstairs. All of the bathrooms have custom tile work.
The home has an oversized three-car garage, with space to park motorcycles or ATVs behind the car in one corner. There’s also a kennel area with a doggie door that leads outside to an enclosed space.
It’s fairly common to see wildlife outside the house. The homeowners have seen inquisitive deer checking out the den, flocks of turkeys off the patio and plenty of desert bighorn sheep in the driveway or on the rocky slopes behind the house.
Outside, there is a yard area with built-in sprinklers and drip irrigation to all landscape plants. The natural vegetation on most of the acreage looks fairly identical to the vegetation found at the monument, which is probably why the wildlife think it’s their home, too.
Dave Kimbrough with The Kimbrough Team is listing this one-of-a-kind home for $1,450,000. He’s had the listing for less than two weeks and has had several showings with prospective buyers.