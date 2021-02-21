Most of the homes at Redlands Mesa Golf Course have a certain elegant, classic and timeless appeal, thanks to the neighborhood’s strong architectural guidelines and the quality of the builders who have worked in the golf course community over the past two decades.
This week’s unique property is one of those homes with timeless appeal that’s not based on the color of the walls or cabinetry but on the floorplan, the quality of the construction, the amazing views out every window and the home’s elevated perch above the golf course.
The home was built by Ultimate Design and Construction, a Montrose company that entered it in the 2006 Housing and Building Association Parade of Homes. The home has been well-cared for in the intervening years, and the only hint of its age is the mature xeriscape surrounding it and the softer earth tones used in the interior and exterior that help the home to blend into the surrounding desert landscape.
The home is elevated above the surrounding golf course and built into the side of the hill on which it’s perched. The front entryway leads into the great room, which has a wall of windows and a patio door that look out over the golf course, as well as Grand Mesa to the east. A massive stone fireplace fills another wall, and windows and patio doors keep the room bright, open and welcoming. Because those windows face east, the sun’s glare is never the enemy of late afternoon comfort.
The dining area separate the kitchen from the living area, and it can easily accommodate a table set for 10. The wall of windows keep the dining area bright. A wet bar next to the dining area gives plenty of space for guests to get drinks while the cooks work in the kitchen.
The kitchen is massive, with two islands, lots of countertop space and even more cabinetry. The main sink area is underneath a window, but both islands have smaller sinks, so guests who want to help out in the kitchen, or the catering company that’s trying to tend to 50 guests, have plenty of room to work. Appliances include two dishwashers, a trash compactor, a Wolf six-burner stove with double ovens and a large stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator.
A large home office separates the kitchen from the master suite. The master suite is large, with more windows and patio doors that lead to the wrap-around patio and give owners fabulous views of the golf course. The six-piece master bath is enormous, with a walk-in shower built for two, double sinks and his and her toilets.
The home has three levels, with another bedroom suite occupying the upper floor. The lower floor is a walk-out basement, with a huge bedroom, a bathroom and a large family room. There are several doors downstairs to access the patio.
The patio is one of the great features of the house, providing great outdoor space that’s accessible from multiple rooms on the main floor and the walk-out basement. It not only wraps around the house, but has multiple levels, with a pool on the same level as the walk-out basement, and a hot tub area in a lower space that’s private and surrounded by massive boulders.
Another great feature of the house is the four-car garage, which is extra deep and extra wide.
Jason Wilbur with Bray Real Estate is listing this 6,065-square foot house for $1,690,000.