Anyone looking for a timeless luxury home that’s got room for guests, a home office and an art studio, as well as lots of areas inside and out for entertaining might want to pay attention to this week’s unique property at 315 Shadow Lake Court in the Redlands Mesa Golf Course community.
Built in 2002, the two-story, 4300-square foot home has been meticulously maintained. Walking into the entry, it’s hard to believe that the home is 20 years old; the architectural amenities and finishes give it a classic look that’s appealing regardless of the latest interior trends.
The main entry to the home takes visitors to the upper floor, where there are plenty of patio doors and windows that show off the views. The master suite, as well as many of the common living areas, are on the upper floor.
The home has a circular design upstairs, allowing guests to turn in one direction to the master suite, or turn in the other direction to enter the great room. A barrel ceiling gives the open area a spacious feel. A see-through fireplace separates a conversational sitting area from another gathering area where homeowners could place a TV, and there’s also a large dining area in the common space.
The kitchen is adjacent to the sitting area, making it easy to entertain and feed a large crowd. The large kitchen has two different colors of cabinetry and granite countertops, with the large center island finished in the contrasting colors. The appliances, which include a stainless steel Kenmore dual fuel stove with double ovens and six burners, as well as a refrigerator/freezer, microwave and island dishwasher, are newer. The kitchen has two sink areas, plenty of work areas, and lots of storage.
A door from the kitchen leads to the laundry room, which has another sink, storage, and a dumb waiter so homeowners who drive into the garage (which is directly below the laundry room), can put their groceries or other purchases in the dumb waiter rather than haul them up the stairs.
Another door accesses the master suite from the laundry area, which, as anyone who has ever done a week’s worth of laundry in a single day can attest, is a brilliant home design feature.
The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet with built-in storage shelves, and a bath with his and hers vanities and a separate bathing space that has both a walk-in shower and a soaker tub. The bedroom faces the front of the house, and has patio doors and windows that enjoy the views. There’s also a gas fireplace in the master.
On the other side of the common rooms there is an art studio with a full bath. New owners could turn the space into a home gym, an office, a music room or a classroom, but the room’s lighting and the number of windows make it a great space for an artist.
The lower level contains a huge family room with a wet bar, as well as two bedrooms, each with a private bath, another office or studio, and access to the garage. The garage has two single doors, but is deep enough for a third car or recreational toys that go zoom. There’s also lots of storage, the dumb waiter and a nice utility sink.
The entire home has beautiful and easy-to-maintain, stained concrete floors. In-floor radiant heat makes the concrete feel cozy on a cold day in January.
There are large upper and lower patios on both the front and the back of the house, and there are access doors from several different rooms in the house. The front lower courtyard also has a saltwater pool and a firepit.
Harry Hotimsky with 1st Choice Real Estate is listing this spacious and gracious Redlands Mesa Golf Course home for $1.425 M.