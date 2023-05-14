This week’s unique property is a ranch home located in the desirable Redlands.
Located at 352 Echo Canyon Court, this property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,701 square feet and almost an acre of land.
This week’s unique property is a ranch home located in the desirable Redlands.
Located at 352 Echo Canyon Court, this property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,701 square feet and almost an acre of land.
This Tuscan-style home boasts incredible views of the Colorado National Monument and is close to the best hiking and biking trails Western Colorado has to offer. The proximity to downtown Grand Junction, the mall and other amenities also makes this a great place for families or active people to live.
Soaring ceilings and open space that flows from room to room encompass this home. The expansive kitchen features an island with storage and a stove, granite countertops and windows boasting mountain vistas. There are also stainless-steel appliances and access to the covered back patio.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area overlooks the backyard and Colorado National Monument. The living area features towering ceilings and a stone-built gas fireplace, as well as patio access. There is also a formal dining area with almost floor-to-ceiling windows.
All of the bedrooms are large and great for hosting family and guests, and the primary suite looks right onto the Colorado National Monument. The en-suite bathroom includes two walk-in closets, a soaker tub, a walk-in shower and two tiled sinks.
For those who work from home, an ideal remote work office offers a wonderful workspace surrounded by windows with mountain views. This flex space can also be used as extra storage or a play room. There is another cozy living space that would be great for spending time with family and friends.
The oversized three-car garage spans more than 1,000 square feet, great for storing an RV and toys. Outside leads to an expansive covered patio with room for a BBQ grill, hot tub and more. This is a great space for entertaining, and there is a well-sized yard with space to entertain family and friends.
This amazing property is co-listed at $1,250,000 by Merrite Wyatt with Bray Real Estate and Joann Hotimsky with First Choice Real Estate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:02:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:10 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:01:26 AM
Sunset: 08:20:04 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:35 AM
Sunset: 08:20:59 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 05:59:45 AM
Sunset: 08:21:52 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:58:56 AM
Sunset: 08:22:46 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:58:09 AM
Sunset: 08:23:38 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:24:30 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.