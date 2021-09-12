The Grand Valley is a pretty place, with views of mountains or canyons in several different directions, so it’s no surprise that many houses built in the valley have great views. Some views, however, are a little better than great. This week’s unique property at 446 High Tiara Court, is one of those homes, and it’s easy to run out of superlatives to describe the views from any of the home’s patios, or even from driveway out front.
High Tiara Court is one of the last streets stretching across the front of Colorado National Monument. As its name suggests, it’s an elevated street, sitting above Tiara Rado Golf Course. The home was built on a sloped lot, so from the front it appears to be a modest rambler. That’s misleading, however, as the home has more than 5,300 square feet stretching toward the back, with a lower walk-out level that also enjoys elevated views of the golf course and valley.
The main living is on the upper floor, with an office next to the entryway, and a hallway that leads to the great room. Two walls of of windows stretch across the side and back of the room, with views of Tiara Rado, the city, the Bookcliffs, Mt. Garfield and Grand Mesa. A corner of Colorado National Monument is also visible, even though the best views of the monument are from the front of the property.
The great room includes two large seating areas, with one clustered around the fireplace and TV, and the other area closer to the informal dining area and the upper patio. The kitchen is open to the great room, and has a large island with seating for three and a five-burner gas cooktop. The appliances are all stainless steel gourmet quality, with a convection/microwave above the wall oven, an oversized refrigerator with an upright freezer, and an office nook off the kitchen. There’s a dry bar area in the great room to facilitate entertaining.
A patio door leads people from the informal dining out to one of the upper patios, which is a great place for morning coffee. There’s another patio that forms a courtyard between the common rooms and the master bedroom wing, with access from a hallway or the master bedroom. The courtyard patio is a great outdoor option for a windy day, since it’s well-protected from the breeze, but still open to the fabulous view.
The formal dining area is next to the great room, but those who have a more casual lifestyle could always turn it into a music room or a learning center for the children. There’s also a full bath with double sinks on the main floor, a guest bedroom and the master suite.
The master suite includes two large walk-in closets, and an over-sized five-piece master bath with a soaker tub and a walk-in cave shower. In addition to the patio access to the upper courtyard, the master bedroom also has other windows that bring in the views.
Downstairs, the home has another bedroom and half-bath, an exercise room, a storage room, a lower courtyard area, and a large mother-in-law or multi-generational suite with a separate bedroom and bath, a kitchenette and a sitting room. There’s a private patio off the sitting room that enjoys the same views as the patio above it.
The home has an over-sized three-car garage that’s large enough for three cars plus a workbench and a motorcycle or two. The exterior of the home is stucco, and all of the outside patios and decks are Trex. Any nearby landscape is desert and rocks, and there is no yard or exterior maintenance at this home.
Jay Felhauer with RE/MAX Two Rivers is listing this one-of-a-kind beauty for $1,345,000.