The Redlands has been a popular place to live for decades, and while it’s gotten rather expensive recently to buy a new home, there are existing homes in quiet, well-established neighborhoods that offer a great opportunity and value for families.
This week’s unique property at 505 Riverview Drive is on a quiet street that overlooks the Colorado River, although the home is on the south side of the street, and the best views of the river and the city are from the front yard. The neighborhood is well-established, with mature trees and large lots. It also offers easy access to downtown, as well as the Mesa Mall area, as the neighborhood is between the Grand Avenue and the Redlands Parkway bridges.
The home has three bedrooms and two and a half baths, and also has some unique spaces that families will enjoy, like the family room that’s a perfect place for children to play, a heated greenhouse space on the south side of the home, and a sunroom that offers flexible space for anyone who needs it.
The home is a large, rambling rancher, with an entryway that opens to a large living room on one side and a hallway that leads to the kitchen or bedroom wing on the other. The slate floor in the entryway is original, as is the interior stone fireplace wall on the far side of the living room. The stones aren’t faux stones, but are the real thing, matching the stones on the home’s exterior.
The family room is on the opposite side of the rock wall, offering an informal area for family fun; it could also be a great space for a pool table. There’s a half-bath off the family room.
The dining area is open to the living room, the family room and the kitchen, and it’s also large enough to accommodate big family gatherings with extended family members. The kitchen is big enough for multiple cooks, with lots of countertop work surfaces and cabinetry. Appliances include both a new gas stove and microwave, as well as a refrigerator and dishwasher.
There’s a great greenhouse space on the south side of the house behind the dining area and kitchen. With a wall of windows on the south side, grow lights and a good plant shelf, it’s the perfect place to grow herbs, tomatoes or flowers year round.
The laundry area is off the kitchen, and there’s also a short hallway that leads back to the entryway or to the bedrooms. Three bedrooms, including the master suite with its three-piece master bath, and a bath for the other two bedrooms, are off the hallway.
The flexible room, which once housed a hot tub, can be accessed from an exterior door or from one of the bedrooms. The room is octagonal, with windows along the walls that face south, lots of built-in storage nooks and plenty of space to turn this into a home office, a home gym, a music room or whatever space new buyers need.
The home sits on a large corner lot, and has a private back yard, a large side yard on one side, and a pull-through RV parking area on the other side of the house. The extra large carport, which has plenty of storage and cabinetry, could easily be transformed into a bigger-than-average two-car garage.
Samantha Sechrist with Bray Real Estate is listing this great Redlands rambler for $409,997.