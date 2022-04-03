There are several existing neighborhoods scattered across the Grand Valley in tucked-away locations, with homes that were built before developers were required to create HOA and locations that are incredibly convenient, even if no one seems to know they exist.
This week’s unique property at 702 Brassie Drive is one of those amazing finds, with a 60-year home that has been updated and remodeled using some amazing finds, antique amenities, modern conveniences and finishes, all while preserving a few of the home’s original features. The result is an authentic modern, industrial design that never loses touch with its comfort.
The home was built in 1959, but there is nothing circa 1950s about the home. The exterior red brick of the home was given the German smear treatment, which is a layer of white mortar applied to old bricks to add a new look. Current homeowners did a masterful job of converting the small, one-car garage into an expanded living room, and built a three-car garage with an attached accessory dwelling unit that could be a home work space, a mother-in-law apartment, a VRBO or monthly rental, depending on the homeowners’ needs.
Unlike some remodels that incorporate former garages, the driveway doesn’t lead to a picture window; instead it leads to a large parking area and the back garage. From the driveway, visitors enter the home via a gated front courtyard, which is landscaped with flowering perennial beds and hard surface pathways.
The front entryway opens to the living area on one side, with large travertine tile flooring in the entryway and other high traffic areas. The living room has two seating areas, with one clustered around a fireplace and designed for reading or conversation, and the other with a clear view of the TV. Two large windows keep the space bright and cheerful.
An open dining space separates the conversation area from the kitchen, and it’s big enough to accommodate large family gatherings. A patio door leads to the private back yard.
The kitchen has been recently remodeled, and the remodel includes a great peninsula with bar seating on the dining room side, and a five-burner gas cooktop on the kitchen side. There are double convection wall ovens on one wall, and all the appliances are newer stainless steel. A large window sits behind the kitchen sink, and there are plenty of countertop work spaces. There’s also a pantry closet, and the kitchen also has lots of cabinetry for storage. White cabinetry and countertops that incorporate grays and the trendy greige tones are perfect with the butcher block counter on the peninsula and the tile flooring.
A hallway leads from the back of the kitchen back around to the front door, and there’s a great laundry area in the hallway, with a stackable washer and dryer, a utility sink and a hanging rack for clothes. Most of the interior doors in the home were salvaged from a home in Aspen when the Aspen homeowner decided to remodel; they’re solid mahogany, and they add to the home’s eclectic appeal.
Another hallway leads to the bedrooms and baths, which have all been updated and remodeled. The bedrooms all have the original hardwood floor, and it’s in spectacular condition. The hallway bath has an antique clawfoot tub with salvaged-looking faucets, white tile backsplash and a custom cabinet, counter and sink.
The master bath has also been given an amazing remodel, with wall tile that extends into the walk-in shower and a unique bathroom cabinet that looks like a large, converted tool chest.
Outside, the home has a large, private patio area in the back, with access to the ADU. There’s also a manageable lawn area.
Although the ADU can be accessed from the patio, it also has a front door that’s accessed off the main driveway. The apartment has a full kitchen, a small living room, a laundry area, bedroom and bath.
The garage appears to be a two-car garage, but it’s extra deep and sits on the corner, with driveway access and a third door on the side, so there is space to park a motorcycle or a four-wheeler behind cars. There’s also an extra storage area in the garage, with built-in storage shelves, a workbench and a sink. There’s RV parking next to the garage.
Trisha Wittington with RE/MAX 4000 is listing this unique home for $650,000.